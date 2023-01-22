csir: India to be a global science, technology and innovation model by 2047: CSIR Chief





India will become a global science, technology and innovation model by 2047 and one of the top three countries in the field by 2030, said Dr Nallathamby Karaiselvi, Executive Director, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). said.

Speaking to PTI, she also denied that the prize for young scientists had been discontinued and said the next few days would undoubtedly see multifaceted growth in science.

Kalaiselvi, the first female secretary general of CSIR established by the government in 1942, was in Bhopal to attend the 8th Indian International Science Festival (IISF)-2022 which started on Saturday.

The theme of the four-day event is ‘Science and Innovation Marching to Amrit Karl’.

“By 2030, India will be one of the top three countries, and by 2047, the country will be a model for STI (Science, Technology, Innovation) in the world. will accept that India is in control (which is a strong belief of mine as a scientific researcher, as this will become a reality in 2070,” Kalaiselvi said.

Asked about media reports claiming that the CSIR has stopped awarding prizes and prizes to young scientists, Kalaiselvi said, “Nothing is being stopped. Young scientist-related programs are at every level and every opportunity. Science is done everywhere because it is done in places and even students are called young scientist students, research and researchers are celebrated.”

Find a story that interests you “If you feel like something has stopped, I think you’ll definitely see multi-faceted growth over the next few days,” she added. On roles, Kalaiselvi noted that this is a critically, historically and scientifically important time, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said in “Amrit Kar” that “we have escalated in science, technology and innovation”. I’m here.

The Indian government has already confirmed that women scientists can achieve truly amazing things, and women are starting to reach various heights, too, Kalaiselvi said, which led her to be recognized as a female scientist. I added the reason.

“So I’m not here as a Karai Servi, but as the recognition given to women in science,” she said.

Kalaiselvi, who is also the secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, said when the country began to celebrate not only science and research but also women in science, trying to give additional support to women through many projects, “I I don’t think it will be long before India is among the top three countries[in science].”

She said CSIR is coming up with a women-only program.

Regarding women’s participation in the IISF, Kalaiselvi said that women’s participation is very unique here, everywhere.

The CSIR DG said it was thrilled to see the next generation of both men and women moving forward in science, and no wonder men were in more distant jobs. rice field.

“…but in recent times, girls have also come to the fore, taking responsibility not only for the family, but also for science and technology, national development, maintaining and achieving sustainable growth, and the development of Indian traditions and traditions. We’re starting to share. We’re fostering culture through science and technology,” she said.

Asked about new innovations on display at IISF, she said participants were exhibiting what they had done and were told to make the CSIR community understand the critical challenges they faced. said there is.

“I told them (the participants) that if scientific researchers were coming up with some serious challenges that could actually be addressed, then we could get the CSIR community to understand.”

Kalaiselvi said there are 37 laboratories across the country through which solutions can be found.

“There are five to 10 problems these people are facing, and if we can solve one of them, this kind of event will be successful,” she said.

Regarding future CSIR programs, she said: We move to 2047. “

