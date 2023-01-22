After Brian Walshe, should Google alert police to impending murder?





In theory, search engines like Google could flag potentially frightening search terms in the same way social media companies like Facebook and Twitter flag threats of violence. However, in practice this is not done for legal and privacy reasons.

Google did not respond to multiple queries from Globe. But I asked the same question to Bing, a search service run by Microsoft. A spokesperson said, “We respect the privacy of our users in accordance with our privacy policy and do not monitor or act on specific searches that users may perform. It looks like you can ask Bing anything without raising alarm bells.

Indeed, Bing keeps records of all searches, and those records are tied to the IP address of the device used for the search. According to Bings’ privacy statement on his website, this IP data will be deleted after his six months. But until then, Bing can retroactively scrutinize search data, find evidence of wrongdoing, and help police identify suspects. The Company provides this service to law enforcement agencies with subpoenas or search warrants.

Additionally, police have developed a controversial practice called keyword searching, asking companies like Google and Bing to hand over information about users who search for specific terms over a specific period of time. In 2020, her three teenagers, who are on trial in Denver for setting fire to a residence that killed five people, Googled to see if anyone looked up the exact address of the house. was identified when performing a keyword search. This search yielded her IP address for a device belonging to one of her suspects.

Brian Walsh spoke to prosecutor Lynne Beeland when he was indicted in Quincy District Court last week for the murder of his wife, Anna Walsh. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Civil libertarians argue that keyword searches violate the Fourth Amendment because they do not target specific individuals. But in November, the judge who tried the case said the search was legal.

This is a far cry from the policies of social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter, which monitor posts in real time. They seek out messages containing all sorts of offensive content, from pornography to threats of violence.

Social media posts are intended for individuals or groups. So if someone typed “I want to kill you” in a Facebook or Twitter message, it could pose a serious threat. Social networks warn users that hate speech is prohibited, use software and human reviewers to scrutinize billions of messages daily, remove the horrific, and ban repeat offenders from posting. That’s why. In fact, Facebook has a policy to notify law enforcement immediately if a member posts a message containing imminent risk of harm, suicide prevention, or the recovery of a missing child.

But since queries to search engines are requests for information and are directed at computers, not people, they are clearly not a threat to anyone. Over the past year, search engines have routinely been asked how to hide a dead body, according to Google Trends, a site that shows the relative popularity of search terms. The interrogator might be a murderer, but he could also be a researching novelist, a true crime buff, or even a police detective.

Some people are morbidly curious, said Stephen Cody, a professor of criminal law at Suffolk University Law School.

Consider the case of New York Police Department officer Gilberto Valle. In 2012, Valle was arrested and eventually convicted of kidnapping conspiracy. That’s after his wife found his files on his computer, his Google searches and his online chats related to rape and cannibalism. However, after Valle served his 21 months in prison, a judge vacated his conviction because there was no evidence that Valle had harmed anyone. He just fantasized about it online. Prosecutors appealed, but a federal court upheld Barrez’s acquittal in 2015.

Obviously there are privacy concerns when search engines have to report suspicious behavior.

Kevin Powers, director of the Cybersecurity Graduate Program at Boston College, said Google can only alert police to suspicious searches by monitoring all user activity in real time. Then we turn to China, he said. Everything you do is watched and watched.

It also said that even if Google called the police when someone searched for hints of murder, such evidence would not be enough to justify an arrest or search warrant.

They were able to reach out and talk to him, Cody said, but I doubt there’s a judge in the country who would issue a search warrant based solely on Google search evidence.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.

