12,000 lucky employees who worked at Google for 16 years were fired at 3am for deactivating their accounts





, Richard Haye commented on his post that he had been with the company for 15.5 years and was fired just like Moore.

Google Job Cuts: Recent job cuts at top tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google have wreaked havoc on the industry. The staff was informed in a memo about the mass layoffs by his CEO of tech giant Sundar Pichai. Affected is a software his engineering manager named Justin Moore, who worked at Google for over 16.5 years and was fired after his account was deactivated at 3am.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Moore joined Google in 2006 as a senior software engineer. In 2019, he was promoted to the position of Software Engineering Manager.

After working at Google for over 16.5 years, I was one of 12,000 lucky people to be let go by automatic account deactivation at 3am this morning. I don’t have any other information as I haven’t received any other communications that the “you were let go” boilerplate website (which I also don’t have access to right now) said I should receive .

The employee added that his time at Google has generally been great and he’s proud of the work he and his team have done.

This is also a painful reminder that work is not your life and employers, especially large, faceless companies like Google, see you as 100% disposable. , please read the post further.

Many LinkedIn users expressed solidarity with Moore.

Katie Hale, associate director of communications at pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, said: “I hope you get enough rest.”

Bisal Pattajoshi, Head of Technology at LTIMindtree, said: “As you rightly said, live life, not work.”

UK-based Senior Cloud Engineer Christian Ashby said: “There are better ways to deal with even difficult messages like this. My sympathy for you and anyone else has made an impact.

It should be noted that Moore is not the only long-term employee to be laid off by the company: Richard Hay, another staff engineer at Google, commented on his post, saying he had been with the company for 15.5 years, He also said he was fired…just like Moore.

Read the full memo Sundar Pichai sent to staff

google employee,

I have hard news to share. We have decided to reduce our workforce by about 12,000. We have already sent another email to affected US employees. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices.

This means we are saying goodbye to the incredibly talented people we have worked so hard to employ and have loved working with. The fact that these changes affect the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me. I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here.

The past two years have seen dramatic growth. To keep pace with that growth, we have adopted economic realities that differ from those we are currently facing.

We believe there is a great opportunity ahead of us because of the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI. To fully capture it, you have to make a difficult choice. That’s why we undertook a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our top corporate priorities. Removed roles reflect the outcome of that review. Across alphabets, product areas, features, levels and geographies.

Retiring Googlers: Thank you for all you do to help people and businesses around the world. Your contributions are invaluable and we appreciate them.

This transition won’t be easy, but we wanted to support employees looking for their next opportunity.

In the United States:

Properly pay employees during the notice period (minimum 60 days). Also, in addition to the 16-week salary, every additional year at Google he offers a severance package starting at two weeks, speeding up the vesting of his GSU by at least 16 weeks. Full payment of bonuses for 2022 and remaining vacation time.Provide six months of healthcare, placement services, and immigration support to those affected. We fully support our staff.

As a company with nearly 25 years of history, it was inevitable that we would experience difficult economic cycles. These are critical times to increase focus, rebuild our cost base, and direct people and capital to our top priorities.

Constraints in some areas allow you to bet big in others. Our AI-first transformation of the company a few years ago was a breakthrough for our business and the industry at large.

Thanks to these early investments, Google’s products are better than ever. We were also ready to share an all-new experience for users, developers, and businesses. We have a huge opportunity in front of us to use AI across our products, and we are ready to tackle it boldly and responsibly.

All this work is a continuation of a healthy disregard for the impossible that has been core to our culture from the beginning. If you look around Google today, you can see that same spirit and energy that drives our efforts. That’s why I’m optimistic about my ability to fulfill my mission, even in the most difficult days. Today is certainly one of them.

I think there are a lot of questions about how well we can move forward. We will have a Town Hall on Monday. Check the calendar for details. Until then, take great care as you absorb this difficult news. As part of this, if you have just started working, feel free to start working from home today.

-thunder

Published: Jan 22, 2023 8:05 AM IST

Updated: Jan 22, 2023 8:08 AM IST

