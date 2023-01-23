Daniel Savicus Says: President Biden’s Tech Vision Stifles Innovation





In the New Year, President Biden published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal titled “Republicans and Democrats Unite Against Big Tech Abuse.” In it, the President details the supposed abuses of the technology industry and its impact on society. He then outlines the political agenda for regulating America’s technology industry and appreciates the limits of executive power in this area. He concludes by calling for a bipartisan movement in Congress to achieve that vision. But the president’s vision is so short-sighted that it will do far more harm than good.

Biden opens the article by acknowledging that “America’s tech industry is the most innovative in the world.” He applauds those who made that statement true. But he soon follows this fleeting nod. But like many Americans, I worry. The words sound hollow. As political commentator and author Michael Maris puts it, anything that precedes a word other than a political statement can be ignored.

The first specific exploit Biden has identified is that Big Tech companies are trying to exploit what we buy, the websites we visit, [and] where we go. Furthermore, Biden alleges that these companies use this data to deliberately direct users to hyperpolarizing content that keeps users logging on and clicking.

This isn’t an exploit by a tech company any more than a traditional company doing basic market research. Every company surveys the market to find out which products are most in demand. So decide how to sell your own inventory to maximize your success. Data collection by big tech companies is just a modern iteration of the same proven business practices. Just because tech companies are using more sophisticated means doesn’t make them more malicious.

Just like stores amplify best-selling products, social media companies amplify high-performing content. In this case, we amplify content that we believe is of greater interest to users than typical non-targeted advertising. Biden claims this is causing extremism and polarization. Unfortunately, the demand for extremism and polarization already exists. This schism was not created by Big Tech, but by many of the bipartisan lawmakers Biden directed this op-ed on.

Biden goes on to argue that tech companies are pushing sole proprietors off their platforms, putting them at a disadvantage or charging exorbitant prices, making it harder to compete and grow.

Unfortunately, Biden has provided neither examples nor statistics to support these claims about the relationship between Big Tech and small businesses. One possible reason for this is that many SMEs exist because of the tech giants. Big Tech allows these small businesses to reach more customers than ever before. And yes, sometimes they charge for that service. Small businesses can walk away if it’s outlandish. , the price matches the demand for the service and is not abnormal. Rather, this is how the free market works.

Biden then outlines three positive policy solutions he believes will resolve the current predicament. First, he suggests that there are clear limits to how companies collect, use, and share highly personal data. His second proposal calls for Congress to fundamentally reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Finally, Biden vaguely suggests adding competition to the tech sector again.

Data privacy is a good starting point, but Biden’s proposal is too broad and addresses the lowest common denominator. Some online he browsers may take an absolutist approach and not want to collect data. Others may wish to collect more data to better meet their online needs. Without implying belief, it addresses only the entire category of data that should never be collected, and the former group proposing a sweeping ban on data collection about children. So.

Biden’s proposal to reform Section 230 would be a disaster for online discourse. If Biden is looking for bipartisan success around technology, he needs to look no further than Section 230. considers it a sword and shield against internet speech, giving technology companies a shield from frivolous lawsuits to defend the right to speech, but a sword to allow harmful posts to be removed if necessary. Removing it would throw off a very important balance online.

Finally, President Biden is calling for a level playing field online, but no details. But he complains. When a technology platform gets big enough, many find ways to promote their products while putting their competitors at a disadvantage. But this is how all businesses work. If President Biden is proposing that companies stop advertising their products while trying to stop consumers from buying from competitors, that will fundamentally undermine the fundamental economy as we know it. Safeway and CVS caution when companies are not allowed to advertise and sell their products.

The online ecosystem is far from perfect, but the political urge to do something about it can cause far more problems. There are many options with different considerations. Americans should be able to choose search engines to satisfy their desire for data collection, social media sites to satisfy their speech and advertising preferences, and patronize companies with the right products and prices. The free market is the solution, not the problem.

Daniel Savickas is the Government Affairs Manager for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance. This article was originally published by RealClearMarkets and is now available through RealClearWire.

