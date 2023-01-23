Inside the Big Tech Layoff Era (Meta, Google, Amazon Layoffs)





Last 5 days:

Google lays off 12,000 Microsoft lays off 10,000 Amazon lays off 18,000

When I joined Meta in 2017, I had no idea that the world’s largest and most profitable technology company would undergo massive layoffs (Meta laid off 11,000 employees in November). fired).

Layoffs.fyi shows that over 200,000 tech workers will be laid off between 2022 and 2023. All signs point to continued weakness in the job market for the rest of the year as technology enters a recession. Since 2008, this is the first time he’s faced an industry-wide recession for the majority of his tech workforce who started working after his GFC in 2009.

In this article, I wanted to share some context and advice for dealing with layoffs.

How we got here

The COVID pandemic is, generally speaking, one of the best things to happen to the tech industry. With all of us at home and governments literally handing out money, more time and money is being spent online than ever before. Nearly every technology company, public or private, hit a record high. Zoom and Snapchat have over $100 billion in market cap, and Meta has reached his $1 trillion.

As a result, from April 2020 to January 2022, these companies grew at a historic rate. Meta, Snap, and Google have been aggressive adopters, in some cases nearly doubling their headcount within a year. This is surprisingly difficult to do when you already have tens of thousands of employees.

As with most rapid rises, there was also an element of ego and perception involved. It’s incredibly hard to deny the allure of building more things, hiring more people, and investing in more marketing.

But these companies are riding artificially high and their growth has proved unsustainable. It has become far more important than money.

Interest rates have risen dramatically over the past year.

The problem is that many tech companies hired too many people too quickly, and technology is particularly hard hit in the market right now. This is the perfect storm for hundreds of thousands of layoffs.

The first thing to remember about layoffs (more precisely, layoffs) is to not panic. Mass layoffs generally reflect the company’s performance, not yours, so don’t take it personally.

There is also a ray of hope here. It’s usually not fun to work for a company that has had layoffs. If the initial cuts weren’t deep enough, it’s not uncommon for companies to go through two or three layoffs and their retirement packages get progressively worse (Coinbase laid off 18% and six months later, 20%). % layoffs).

I just got fired…

If you receive news that your role has ended, you should:

understand your financial situation

When you attend a layoff, you will be given a lot of paperwork to sign. Understand the terms of your retirement benefits when you leave the company and dig deep into your savings.

In the United States, companies that lay off a certain number of employees must meet minimum pay or disclosure standards (WARN Act). Top companies generally offer more retirement benefits. For example, 14 weeks plus benefits.

The important thing to keep in mind here is that you actually need to calculate your personal burn rate.

Many engineers in paid employment received more money than they knew what to do. Many financial experts advise saving at least 20% of your income, but most people ignore that advice. for promotion.

Now that things aren’t going smoothly, you need to spend some time figuring out your monthly savings and spending. Calculating that you have at least 8-9 months of personal runway is a lot less stressful.

network

The most important tool at your disposal after layoffs is your network. That is, a former colleague at the company who can advocate for you.

Leverage your company’s brand. After mass layoffs, many companies make lists of all affected employees who are interested in the next opportunity. Accept the fact that you’ve been let go by opting into the list. Coming from big name brands like Stripe, Meta, and Airbnb has an inherent advantage as many startups want to hire you simply based on your pedigree.

Another way to profit from your network is through referrals from former colleagues. There’s a good chance that your former manager or teammate wants to work with you.

The idea is that you want to use whatever unfair advantage you have. Your connections, your pedigree, your passion for the area, these are all great starting points.

[Optional] steer your career into a new field

Let’s be honest, most engineers are on autopilot at their level or company, and that’s enough, so they do a mediocre job.

Use your layoffs as a starting point to learn the skills and technology you’ve long wanted. Maybe this is an opportunity to dive into climate tech or plant-based meat, or finally build that Android app, or learn Haskell.

Many engineers have been wanting to start a business for years and want to start a company but always find some excuse as to why they can’t do it right now. If fired, he’s just one of the biggest excuses gone. Why not turn lemons into lemonade?

If you can take a break, take advantage of it. Take time to do nothing and enjoy your boredom. Creativity thrives in boredom, and the world of technology is vast.

I might get fired…

No company is safe if Google lays off employees after making $50 billion in profits in 2022. Here are the best ways to protect yourself:

Build a network of great people within your company

If you get laid off, your current colleagues will be your most valuable asset for your next position. Even if you don’t get fired, networking with people is a way to keep learning skills and discover trends that can change your career.

Don’t mistake software engineering for working with computers. Our profession is a human endeavour, and we must spend our days responding to conversations with people inside and outside our company.

Evaluate your role in the company

How important is your team to the core functions of your company? Evaluate this now and five years from now.

In a shrinking economy, it is imperative to stop long-term betting and focus on a few key areas. What are those key areas? Can you move into that part of the company? doing. (See Meta in the Reality Labs division.) Tying your work to this major initiative also increases your chances of surviving layoffs.

In the long term, we are confident that technology innovation and growth will continue. 2023 will be a difficult year, but focus on what you can control. Think about how you can network, build transferable skills, and grow your career.

Taro has made all discussions and resources on layoffs free: https://www.jointaro.com/tag/w7kqFY2Fe8BVTts5uqEt

Rahul

