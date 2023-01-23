Why the use of privacy-enhancing technologies improves consumer data privacy and protection





Companies across industries are using location data and the insights it provides to solve a variety of business challenges. These include reaching the right audience with advertising, determining where to open new brick-and-mortar stores, and understanding where bottlenecks lie in the supply chain.

But despite the many benefits that insights from location data bring to the average person, consumer data privacy remains a top concern. This leaves many companies struggling to strike a delicate balance between using data to uncover meaningful insights while ensuring consumer privacy. .

More and more businesses are leveraging location

Location data is a powerful component of a company’s strategic functions such as customer personalization, acquisition, insight and retention. And this information is being used in more ways than ever before by more companies.

A ride-sharing company that navigates customers to pick-up locations, a web application that offers local eateries, or a mobile app that allows consumers to check the news or soccer match results, all rely on location data. . The trends and insights gleaned from this data also help companies make key decisions, formulate strategies, and improve their overall business.

But by capturing consumer location data, businesses immediately assume responsibility for the proper handling of that data, regardless of how it is collected or whether it is shared outside the organization. Additionally, companies using apps that collect location data (whether consciously or not) own data generated in sensitive locations such as medical centers, places of worship, military bases, and schools. There is a possibility that This data could be mistakenly sold, used for analytics, accessed by malicious persons, or made public during a data breach, putting all institutions that process precise location data at risk. there is.

This means that all companies that obtain or process consumer location data in some way will use privacy-enhancing technologies to ensure that their consumer data privacy and protection efforts not only meet consumer expectations, but also That’s why you need to make sure it’s exceeded. Fully understanding the importance of consumer privacy and having access to the kinds of tools needed to protect data can be a steep learning curve, but there are ways the location technology industry can help. I have.

Tackle the learning curve by democratizing access to privacy-enhancing technologies

Historically, proprietary privacy-enhancing technologies have been developed and used internally by location technology companies. But for organizations of all types to truly progress toward the level of consumer data privacy that people want and expect, privacy-enhancing technologies created by location technology companies could benefit from these advances. It is my firm belief that it should be available to all companies with a competitive edge.

A new effort to democratize access to privacy-enhancing technologies is helping organizations to ensure that location data generated by mobile devices in sensitive locations is not used, shared or resold. . These tools add industry-leading privacy controls to your own systems and help you process any kind of location data, regardless of how it was generated. This helps ensure that companies meet privacy requirements and protect consumer data.

The more technology companies make the privacy-enhancing features used in their systems available to other companies, the more organizations in various industries can use the data stored in their systems. It could be better protected, which in turn could lead to faster advances and improvements in consumer data privacy and protection. A key starting point is democratizing access to these technologies.

The changing landscape of location data and consumer privacy

The debate about what could happen if someone’s sensitive data were misused is endless, but what would the loss of location data mean to businesses and society in general if the world were to become inaccessible? Lack of awareness about what to give. Location data can help solve business challenges, but it can also help you understand how the virus spreads within your community, or identify and reach evacuation routes in areas hit by natural disasters. It will also help solve problems facing society. those who need it most. However, this data should be collected with the highest priority on privacy.

I’m looking forward to

Location data is not going anywhere, but privacy practices will continue to evolve as businesses face new customer requirements and laws, and new sources of location data emerge, such as self-driving cars and new smart devices. Consumer privacy is now the responsibility of all businesses, so it is more important than ever to ensure that consumer data is protected using privacy-enhancing technologies by all businesses that handle consumer data. increase.

Jeff White is the founder and CEO of Gravy Analytics.

