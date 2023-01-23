Google hates 8 month pregnant woman





Google: Layoffs appear to be structural, not performance-based

An eight-month pregnant Google employee who was about to go on maternity leave shared an inspiring account of how she handled the news that she was among the 12,000 employees the company laid off.

Google’s parent company Alphabet on Friday cut nearly 12,000 jobs globally, citing changing economic realities as it became the latest US tech giant to enact a major restructuring. announced. The job cuts equate to him just over 6% of the total workforce.

Program manager Catherine Wong said she was fired even after a “positive performance review,” so it appeared that the layoffs were structural rather than performance-based.

“The first thing that came to my mind was ‘Why me? Why now?’. It was difficult to process and digest. Especially the news that came after a positive performance review. As a PgM, my first instinct was to have a plan, and obviously this is one of the most difficult projects ever. Because the timing is really bad.I’m 34 weeks pregnant and about to go on maternity leave for many months, so it’s almost impossible to find a job.

For months, the search giant refrained from dropping in the ranks as tech giants such as Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. laid off thousands of employees. In a message to employees announcing the job cuts, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai framed the job cuts as a way for the company to increase its focus on artificial intelligence.

“People are worried about my baby and my health. I have a little baby that needs to be taken care of, so I wasn’t ruled by negative emotions, but I couldn’t control my trembling hands. I love #Google and especially my team #GoogleDomains, we feel like family. I am proud to work with a team like Startup.We are one of the few companies with positive business growth during these difficult times,” Wong wrote. I’m here.

“I would love to be able to #opentowork, but the reality is that I need to focus on the final part of my pregnancy journey and make sure my baby comes into the world safe and sound. I know I will be fine and I will do my best to achieve that,” she added.

To soften the blow, Google has announced that affected employees will receive six months of medical care, job placement services, and immigration support. Workers outside the United States will be supported in line with local practices.

“The fact that these changes affect the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me and I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here,” Pichai said.

Pichai said the cuts will “give a clearer focus” on priorities, including artificial intelligence. “Constraints in some areas allow us to bet big in others,” he said.

