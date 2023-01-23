Layoffs often make companies worse





Employers these days seem to feel they have too many employees due to the slowing economy. That’s what’s causing the layoffs of tens of thousands of workers in technology, banking, and other industries.

But executives should beware of the significant cuts. As we have recalled over the past three years, too few workers are generally worse than too many. When an organization is understaffed, morale suffers and profits suffer. And companies often end up spending an enormous amount of time and effort rebuilding their workforce immediately after laying them off.

Good companies, whether slightly understaffed or slightly overstaffed, with a culture of innovation will thrive in a recession, said Angie Kamas, dean of New York University College of Technology. I’m here. Factors such as product mix and pricing strategy are more important than exact staffing levels.

A slightly overstaffed company should consider what to do with that capacity rather than panicking and dumping the people who worked so hard to hire. The research has a surprising consistency that layoffs aren’t good, Kamas cautions, pointing to a number of problems, from bad PR to increased turnover among remaining employees.

Companies considering downsizing may consider the retail industry’s experience over the years of trying to keep staff numbers as low as possible. Algorithms help predict when demand is high and when it is low, theoretically allowing stores to have enough staff at those times so they don’t have to hire as many employees. .

However, due to the focus on optimizing the number of employees, the stores were suffering from labor shortages during busy periods. His 2014 study, published in Production and Operations Management magazine, looked at 41 of his stores in large retail chains (anonymized). Researchers led by his Vidya Mani at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business found that all 41 locations were chronically short during peak hours. The researchers concluded that hiring more staff during this time increased sales and profitability.

The labor shortage goes beyond lost sales, argue Zeynep Tong and Amanda Silver of the Good Jobs Institute. The Good Jobs Institute works with companies in low-wage service industries to simultaneously improve their financial performance and job security.

The study, drawn from research by Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Ton, shows the dangers of being too thin, among other things. Labor shortages create waste: If there are not enough people to move food pallets from trucks to warehouses, food spoils. It angers customers: if they don’t get the help they need quickly, they get fed up and move on. creates inefficiency. Disorganized inventory makes it difficult for employees to quickly find what they need.

In healthcare, where staffing has been a problem for decades, staffing shortages can be life-threatening. Studies show that low hospital staff numbers are particularly associated with poor patient outcomes. Especially in hospitals where there are not enough staff, patients are more likely to catch infections (for reasons such as reduced handwashing by tired staff). They are also less likely to take proper doses of medicine and are generally more likely to die. I don’t tend to recommend my hospital to my family.

Understaffing is not necessarily the result of management shortsightedness. With workers forced into retirement by the pandemic, restaurants, which are busy workplaces during the best of times, have had to reduce their work hours by about 6.4 hours per week compared to 2019 levels in the United States.

Whatever the cause, severe labor shortages have a measurable impact on bottom line. On a recent vacation to England I found my favorite pub closed for two weeks during busy season due to lack of manpower. Never mind that the number of diners they were serving was already halved. It was explained that they had to stop offering hot food and table service as the restaurant was understaffed which made it very difficult to staff. [or any]housing.

The anonymous writer’s stress was palpable. It’s no wonder that a pandemic-era study of restaurant employees found a link between spreading too thin and high levels of heavy drinking.

Workers can only tolerate such conditions for a limited period of time. Just look at the recent strikes by nurses, railroad workers, teachers and baristas. The most important of their demands is to hire more people.

Some bosses probably see it differently. They may feel that these workers are just lazy because, as management scholar Kim Kardashian once said, nobody wants to work. It’s a management complaint as old as the job itself.

I gladly acknowledge the existence of some degree of human laziness. (This is why we invented remote controls, not to mention Bluetooth-enabled electric kettles.) And you run the risk of being overstaffed. not targeted. In 2022, we called this quiet end. In the 20th century, scholars called it social loafing.

A mild understaffing keeps staff focused and motivated and allows employees to use a wider range of skills (something most people are happy with). But many sectors have been doing it for a long time, just short.

A chronic labor shortage lowers motivation and, of course, lowers performance. Overworked staff make mistakes. they release Why should employees be hired if the company doesn’t care enough about the future to hire more people? I don’t enjoy feeling that

At some point, the work will not be able to be completed and will weigh heavily on the overall economy. There are still 90,000 fewer childcare workers in the US than there were pre-pandemic (when there weren’t enough of them already), making it harder for parents to take paid jobs. A shortage of dockers has led to port blockages and disruptions to his chain of supply. A shortage of transit workers is holding back cities trying to convince remote workers to resume commuting.

This shared pain is worth remembering as companies try to right-size their staff. Demand for their services may be slowing, but if they cut too many people, the rest of the workforce won’t be the only ones to pay the price.

Sarah Green Carmichael is editor of Bloomberg Opinion. She previously served as editor-in-chief of Ideas and Commentary at Barrons, where she hosted the HBR IdeaCast, and executive her editor at Harvard Business Review.

