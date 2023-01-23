NASA trio flies to support disability inclusion in space





NASA employees Dena Lambert (left), Victoria Garcia (middle), and Dr. K. Lenny Horton (right) of the AA2 plane during a zero-gravity flight with AstroAccess-sponsored Zero Gravity Corporation on Dec. 15. was photographed inside Credit: AstroAccess

Three NASA employees took part in a zero gravity flight by Zero Gravity Corporation, sponsored by AstroAccess, a project promoting disability inclusion in space exploration.

As part of the project’s second Disabled Ambassador cohort, NASA employees Dena Lambert, Dr. K. Lenny Horton, and Victoria Garcia flew from Houston on December 15 on an AA2 plane.

During the flight, the trio, along with 13 other ambassadors from various professions in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and aerospace organizations, will conduct demonstrations and advocates for promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities in space. I tested the design. Hearing systems in noisy spaces that can support both visually impaired and sighted crew members, as well as deaf crew members. These demonstrations build on research established for the first flight project in 2021.

Denna Lambert works for the NASA Space Technology Mission Directorate at Agency Headquarters in Washington as the Global Innovation Lead for Early Stage Innovations and Partnerships. She leads efforts to engage, develop, invest, and foster a diverse community of innovators that ultimately support her NASA mission in aerospace technology.

Just as NASA matures and nurtures technological advances, the AstroAccess flight has a similar goal of promoting human participation in spaceflight, Lambert said. AstroAccess Ambassadors take systematic and strategic steps to answer questions, adapt to barriers, and demonstrate the strength and perseverance of explorers with disabilities. Along the way, we develop solutions to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities here on Earth.

Dr. K. Renee Horton is the Airworthiness Deputy Officer for the Electric Powertrain Flight Demonstrator Project at the NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California. Dr. Horton is a hearing-impaired advocate for diversity and inclusion in STEM.

If I’m not invited to the table, I believe I’ll create my own, said Horton.AstroAccess shows that anyone can go to space. This is our way of preparing future generations to go into space with others.

Victoria Garcia currently works as a rocket systems engineer at the agency Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. She leads her team for system integration in the engineering department, and her team does integration work for various of her NASA projects, including her Space Launch System and Mars Ascent Vehicle. Victoria was born deaf and she often tells her students about her experiences working in the aerospace industry.

Working with the crew behind the scenes at AstroAccess was a great experience, says Garcia. Their mission is to enable every individual to work seamlessly with technology, a great reminder of what NASA’s human factor is doing to remove barriers in space.

NASA congratulates Victoria, Dr. Horton, and Dena for lending their talents to this important project.

