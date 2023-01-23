Crystal Dynamics Announces End of Marvel’s Avengers Game





Marvel’s Avengers, an online live-service multiplayer game developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix, will officially end in 2023. Crystal Dynamics has officially announced their plans to stop adding new content and end all support for the game in a blog post. The news comes two and a half years after the game was first released in August 2020.

The studio has announced that new content and features will end on March 31, 2023. This is due to the long run of regular updates, including weekly cosmetic items and new expansion content featuring additional characters such as Spider-Man and Black Panther.

All official support for the game ends on September 30, 2023. At this point the game will be removed from the digital storefront. Thankfully, the game will remain playable once Crystal Dynamics is available in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

When the game’s final patch is released on March 31, 2023, all cosmetic content in the game will be free to all players. Previously, these items had to be purchased with real-world and/or in-game currency, as well as a Battle Pass-style progression system.

“Giving away the full library of cosmetic content in the Marketplace is a way to thank our community by allowing everyone to experience the breadth and depth of Marvels Avengers content,” said Crystal. Read the Dynamics blog post.

When Marvel’s Avengers gets its final update on March 31, 2023, players who still own the game’s real-world currency equivalent will be converted to in-game resources.

Marvel’s Avengers features an intense single-player narrative adventure revolving around Avengers fan Kamala Khan. She transforms into Super Her Hero Miss Her Marvel and embarks on a journey to reunite her team of famous superheroes after a catastrophe that splits the members apart. Aside from this, the game also has many standalone her missions that can be tackled with other players.

The constant battle for Marvel’s Avengers

Battles in Marvel’s Avengers were tough. Before the game was launched, the game’s marketing campaign caused a lot of confusion about what the game was about. Little was said about the multiplayer aspect of that live service, and audiences were critical of the popular character designs.

Upon its release, the game received mixed criticism from critics and viewers. The single-player her campaign following Kamala Khan was well-received, but the game’s integration of live-service mechanics like multiple currencies, different assortments of “gear” for each character, and repeatable missions didn’t pan out too well. bottom.

Crystal Dynamics continued to support them as long as they could after launch, but Marvel’s Avengers was regularly referred to as a “disappointment” in Square Enix’s investor call, with the publisher at one point saying that Crystal It was suggested that Dynamics might not be the right partners. For live service games.

Read: Square Enix says it has a lot to learn from the disappointing Marvel’s Avengers

Square Enix was equally critical of the Western studio’s other games, including Eidos Montreal’s Guardians of the Galaxy, but the game was a critical success. , Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and the now-defunct Square Enix Montreal sold to the Embracer Group.

The Crystal Dynamics blog post ends with an FAQ leading to the following questions.

“Who made the decision to end support for the game? This decision was made in collaboration with our partners and it was the right time to make this change.”

