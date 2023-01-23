How to use Google’s whimsical illustrations for your contact’s profile picture





Have you ever noticed that the profile pictures of your friends, family and co-workers stored in Google Contacts are directly controlled by why you upload them to your account? , have you ever found it so awful to update? I certainly have. In fact, so many families use blurry, pixelated photos or never upload anything that they end up staring at Google’s default colored circle with the first letter of their name.

Today I will teach you how to use Google Illustrations instead of these types of images. Google Illustrations is a collection of cute, fun and quirky graphics that you can subscribe to for your contact’s profile picture or your own!

To get started, just open Google Contacts. From there, select someone in the list and tap the pencil-shaped edit button. Then tap on your profile picture and you’ll see some options.Devices and Google Photos have been around for some time as image sources to choose from, but on the far left is the[イラスト]There are also tabs.

Select this and you’ll see lots of quirky, wild, and colorful art pieces. One or more of these can help describe who is closest to you. Don’t worry, they won’t see this with your own eyes alone.

There is a search box to find illustrations faster, but scrolling is recommended, even for entertainment purposes. Take a peek at Animals, Sports & Recreation, Hobbies & Interests, Food, Nature, Cities & Places as shown below.

did you know? You can also set your Google account profile picture to an illustration.

Open the app with your profile picture in the top right and tap it. From there,[アカウントの管理]>[個人情報]>[写真]>[変更]and follow the same steps above to select a new image.

In fact, many of these graphics were so funny that Google went ahead and included a reload button to show a whole new set of categories at any time. Music, historical sites, drinks, books, writing and the list goes on. i’m a big fan of these. Selecting an image will overwrite any previous contact image that existed at that location. fun!

