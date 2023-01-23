IPS Offers More Referendum Funding for Innovation Charter Amid Pressure – Indianapolis Business Journal





Indianapolis Public Schools’ revised revenue-sharing plan to increase the amount of funding affiliated charter schools receive from potential tax increases remains insufficient, charter-friendly groups say.

District officials announced the new plan at Thursday’s IPS Board meeting, announcing that the district would share $9.7 million annually with 18 charters in the District Innovation Network, rather than the $6.4 million annual that officials had originally proposed. bottom.

The new figures provide just over $1,000 off the ballot bill per student in charter schools, compared to about $1,900 per student in traditional public schools.

At Thursday’s meeting, President Director Benita Moore referred to the Innovation Network’s charter school and has continued to work with innovation partners to discuss what is best for them as they move through the process.

But influential groups that support Charter say more groups from IPS are still wronging Charter. Charters of Independence that are not part of the Innovation Network cannot receive potential referendum funding due to concerns about accountability and oversight.

IPS has yet to finalize a ballot measure that would support more than $400 million in operating costs, but school districts hope to put the measure on a ballot in May.

Tensions between the district and the charter community could make tax increases more difficult than the 2018 referendum ballot question. That year, voters approved her $272 million tax increase for the district.

IPS said the additional tax revenue is critical for a stronger restructuring, a sweeping overhaul of districts aimed at improving academic performance, keeping teacher salaries competitive, and restructuring performance. I’m here. Rebuilding stronger also provides a way for districts to compete with charters, which have grown in recent years as IPS enrollment numbers have declined. (The IPS board is already advancing another of his $410 million ballot questions about the cost of capital to put on the May ballot.)

But charter school supporters and their families say the updated proposal from Thursday still falls short of equitable funding.

According to Brandon Brown, CEO of Mind Trust, the latest operational referendum funds students at directly operated IPS schools at twice the rate of students at Innovation Network schools. Students in independent charter schools are not yet paid anything. For this reason, operating referendums are still completely unacceptable.

Meanwhile, charter-friendly groups have stepped up efforts in recent weeks to sway public opinion against the ballot measure in its current form. I’m emphasizing what I didn’t explain.

There are now plans to give more money to white students in some public schools, and black students in schools like mine need funding, said a student at Believe Circle City High School (a charter school). said: The radio ad was paid for by EmpowerED Families, an advocacy group for underserved communities launched with funding from Mind Trust.

On average, both Charters of Independence and Charters of Innovation within IPS boundaries have a higher percentage of black students and students receiving free or reduced-priced lunches than districts. However, the district has a higher proportion of Latino students.

But district officials counter that the ballot measures they are working on are intended to help fund stronger rebuilds, not necessarily to level the playing field for charter schools. increase.

The district also makes various in-kind service payments to the Innovation Charter. Chief Financial Officer Weston Young said he spent more than $40 million in support of these charters in the 2021-22 school year.

Another prominent charter supporter, the Stand for Children Indiana, has so far refrained from endorsing the ballot measure. By contrast, in 2018, the organization donated more than $200,000 to help raise taxes for schools, said Justin Ohlemiller, executive director of the group.

The latest numbers for innovation schools are a step in the right direction, but Ohlemiller said there is still a significant funding gap between students in traditional public schools and charter schools.

Some charter-friendly groups have noted that the 2018 tax hike is generating more revenue than originally expected, and are voicing support for the tax hike if the 2018 tax hike remains in effect for an additional four years. I question the need for another ballot measure.

However, IPS officials note that surplus revenue from the success of the 2018 ballot measure allowed the district to share its funding with the Innovation Network Charter.

Two ballot measures have been approved and the deadline for May ballots is February 17.

A ballot measure under consideration by IPS would increase the tax rate from 19 cents to 25 cents per $100 of assessed value, resulting in an additional $51.7 million annually, the tax agency estimates.

In another possible win for charter schools, state legislators introduced a new bill this week that would seek to distribute some of the excess tax revenue to operating schools that voters approve of. But that provision does not apply to ballot measures that IPS is working on.

Chalkbeat is a non-profit news site about public school education reform.

