Apple Watch could save a pregnant woman’s life in an emergency: Here’s how.





A Costa Mesa woman claims her Apple smartwatch saved her life during a pregnancy medical emergency.

Jess Kelly from Costa Mesa, Calif. claims her Apple Watch saved her life at 37 weeks pregnant. According to Kelly, on Dec. 17, she wasn’t feeling well. Kelly was lucky to receive high heart rate alerts on her smartwatch device. Her device informed her that her heart rate was over 120 beats per minute, but she had been inactive for over 10 minutes.

Kelly says she received two more alerts 30 minutes later. By the third time, I thought something was going on, so maybe I should look into this,” Kelly added.

After receiving three alerts from her Apple Watch, Kelly rushed to the hospital to find out she was bleeding in labor due to complications during her pregnancy. Kelly gave birth to her healthy baby girl, whom she named Shelby Marie. Sherry credits her Apple Watch for saving her own life.

In a similar episode of the Apple Watch’s life-saving features, a woman credits the device that saved her life. The Watchs ECG app recently discovered a previously undiagnosed heart condition. Apple Insider reports that Ellain Thompson had a seizure in 2018. Her daughter encouraged her to wear her Apple Watch to monitor her health as part of her post-diagnosis treatment.

Apple introduced an electrocardiogram (ECG) app on the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2018. It can detect signs of atrial fibrillation and irregular heart rhythms that can lead to blood clots in the heart.

The Apple Watch’s ECG app recently detected Thompson’s irregular heartbeat and alerted her to the same. She then consulted a cardiologist and wore her heart monitor for her week. The Monitor eventually diagnosed Thompson with a heart blockage and installed a pacemaker to help her condition.

Thompson has admitted her Apple Watch detected her heart condition. “It saved my life. If it hadn’t been for the alert, I wouldn’t have gone to the doctor. Now I wear her Apple Watch all the time,” she told The Independent.

Catch all business news, market news, breaking news events and breaking news updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app for daily market updates.less topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/apple-watch-saves-a-pregnant-woman-s-life-during-emergency-here-s-how-11674392562129.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos