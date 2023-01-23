Portable MRI Systems, New Metamaterials, and Artificial Intelligence Will Revolutionize MRI





DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): Innovation and Opportunity for Growth” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This research service focuses on innovations in MRI design, including digital MRI innovations such as open MRI systems, portable MRI systems, metamaterial MRI, intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (iMRI), audiovisual technology, 3D MRI, and AI-enabled MRI. I guess. This study provides a brief introduction to each of these innovations, along with their strengths and weaknesses, vendors to watch, and success factors.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is an advanced non-invasive imaging technique that produces clear images of internal organs and structures.

However, the claustrophobic narrow bore size design, which causes patient anxiety during scanning, and the stationary nature of the large machine prevent optimal use of this technique, and low quality images are associated with 2D MRI systems. Added to the assignment. The publisher identifies and analyzes innovations in his MRI system that maximize the benefits of technology.

The study also highlights overall MRI market growth and restraints, technology analysis, top venture capital (VC) financing deals, and top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in North America, Europe and Asia. Furthermore, it presents the patent landscape for MRI system innovations and major growth opportunities.

Key questions answered in this survey:

What are the market and technology growth drivers and restraints? What are the key innovations in open MRI systems, portable MRI systems, metamaterial MRI, iMRI, audiovisual technologies, 3D MRI, and AI-enabled MRI? New MRI technologies /What are the key factors for innovation success? What key M&A and fundraising activities have taken place? What has been the MRI patent landscape over the past two years? What is?

Main topics:

1. Strategic Imperative

Why is growth becoming more difficult? Strategic Imperatives: Factors Putting Pressure on Growth How Top 3 Strategic Imperatives Affect MRI Industry Growth Opportunities Drive Research Methodologies for Growth Pipeline Engines

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Technology Overview MRI Growth Driver Applications Growth Constraints Segmentation Scope of Analysis

3. Designing MRI Innovation – Open MRI

Open MRI Systems Open MRI – Pros and Cons Open MRI – Notable Vendors and Products

4. Designing MRI Innovations – Portable MRI

Portable MRI Systems Portable MRI – Pros and Cons Portable MRI – Vendors and Products to Watch

5. Designing MRI Innovations – Metamaterial MRI

Metamaterial MRI Metamaterial MRI – Pros and Cons Metamaterial MRI – Vendors and Products to Watch

6. Designing MRI Innovations – Intraoperative MRI

iMRI Systems iMRI – Pros and Cons iMRI – Vendors and Products to Watch Solution Success Factors for Design Innovation in MRI Systems

7. Digital MRI Innovation – Audiovisual Technology

Audiovisual Technologies Audiovisual Technologies – Advantages and Disadvantages Audiovisual Technologies – Vendors and Products to Watch Solution Success Factors for Audiovisual Technologies in MRI

8. Digital MRI Innovation – 3D MRI

3D MRI 3D MRI – Pros and Cons 3D MRI – Vendors and Products to Watch Solution 3D MRI Success Factors

9. Digital MRI Innovations – AI-enabled MRI

AI-Enabled MRI AI-Enabled MRI – Pros and Cons AI-Enabled MRI – Vendors and Products to Watch AI-Enabled MRI Solution Success Factors

10. Industry assessment and analysis

MRI Scan Adoption MRI Unit Adoption Technology Analysis – MRI Design Innovation Technology Analysis – MRI Digital Innovation Top VC Financing Deal – North America Top VC Financing Deal – Europe Top VC Financing Deal – Asia

11. Patent Outlook

Patent publications and filings Top patent applicants Key patents

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Materials innovation for improved MR image quality with low field strength MRI systems Growth Opportunity 2: Working with local vendors for MRI data storage to ensure compliance with local data regulations Growth Opportunity 3: An advanced research system to expand the application of portable MRI

13. Appendix

For more information on this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2mdjby.

