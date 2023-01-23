



AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2023 Free Download. Offline installer standalone setup of AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2023.

AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2023 overview

Universal Maps Downloader is a simple and effective program that enables you to download and save offline maps from many online map services such as Google Maps, Bing, Yandex and others. The program allows you to view downloaded maps using its built-in viewer or convert them to a large BMP, JPG or TIF image. It supports all types of information layers from Google Maps, such as satellite positioning, Street View, Traffic, Hybrid, and also applies to Bing Maps and other services. When downloading a map, you can select latitude and longitude, map type, and zoom level. You can also download AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2022.

Universal Maps Downloader allows you to download maps quickly and efficiently, with the option to save them to a location of your choosing. The program also has the ability to generate SQLite output, which can be useful to mobile developers in their applications. Maps are saved in the form of PNG images and the program comes with a Combiner tool that can combine and save several small images as one large image at high speed. The user interface of the program is straightforward and easy to learn. With a fast internet connection, maps will be downloaded at high speeds and saved to your preset route. You can also download AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2021.

Features of AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2023

AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2023 Technical Setup Details Software Full Name: AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2023 Setup File Name: AllMapSoft_Universal_Maps_Downloader_10.112.rar Full Setup Size: 31 MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Full Standalone Setup: Compatibility Architecture: 32 Bit (x86) ) / 64 x64) Latest Version Added On: 22nd Jan 2023 Developers: AllMapSoft

System Requirements for AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2023

Before you start AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2023 free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10 Memory (RAM): 1 GB of RAM required Hard Disk Space: 100 MB of free space required Processor: Intel dual-core processor or later. AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2023 Free Download

