7 technology scenarios to watch in 2023





We can’t look ahead or predict everything that will happen, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if any of the following predictions unfolded in the year ahead. Scenario planning is about considering the possibilities and preparing accordingly. Brian Jackson, his director of research at the Info-Tech Research Group, urges companies and leaders to consider his seven scenarios when crafting their business strategies for the year ahead.

If the optimist sees the glass as half full and the pessimist sees the glass as half empty, the strategist will decide whether the contents of the glass are either sufficient or insufficient. , you should consider what scenarios are likely to unfold and prepare accordingly.

As technology leaders look ahead to 2023, it may be the year of more regulation about what is not allowed and what must be tracked. Or you may be proactive and see the potential for disruptive new technologies that could transform your business model. Both could be true at the same time, and it’s helpful to consider some scenarios that could arise if these trends gain momentum over the next year.

There are seven possible scenarios impacting the tech sector. Whether these scenarios are good or bad is up to you, but it might be wise to consider how you prepare for them.

Scenario 1: The Metaverse Will Do What Regulators Can’t Do and Break Facebook To Pieces

I agree with Reuters that Mark Zuckerberg may split Meta into two companies. One focused on developing emerging technologies, the other his model for established ad-driven businesses on Facebook and Instagram. When Zuckerberg started Facebook, it was a startup that had a long way to go to attract venture capital interest and turn a profit. The rapid growth of its user base gave Facebook the freedom to build a product, continue to build engagement, and worry about making a profit later. Facebook was in the red for years before posting its first profit in 2009.

Zuckerberg’s vision of the metaverse seems to want the same freedom to flesh out the user base, figure out what helps user engagement, and worry about making a profit later. But investors in public companies want quarterly profits and aren’t as patient as those venture capitalists. At the same time, the pressure to portray Horizon Worlds as a primetime-ready product has led to moments of embarrassment. , and seeing the CEO of Metas dance on stage to (prematurely) celebrate the release of his feet at Horizon Worlds was downright weird.

The product shows some promising signs, with best-in-class hardware mass-marketing to consumers. But the overall vision needs more time to bake. To keep that time out of the prying eyes of investors, Zuckerberg splits the company and funds Meta with his own shares. New CEOs take on social media businesses while new private companies seek more patient capital.

With antitrust regulators scrutinizing Meta anyway, the move relieves some of that pressure with aggressive restructuring.

Read more: Metaverse Standards Forum: The Mission to Turn a Buzzword to a Developer Ecosystem

Scenario 2: Generative AI creates conflict between authors and platforms

In 2022, generative AI technologies power incredible new content creation tools for images (Midjourney, Stable Diffusion), writing (ChatGPT), and coding (Github Copilot). Some artists have found their unique drawing styles used to train algorithms without their consent, causing an existential crisis among creators. Now they fear that mass-produced AI-made works will devalue the original works. Worse, their artistic taste can be used by extremists to promote violence and hatred. Creators create opt-out lists, organize efforts to exclude them from algorithm training, and fight for those lists to be respected by the organizations that make AI tools.

At the same time, platforms that rely on a constant stream of new content are exploring the possibilities of algorithmically generated content. For example, Spotify may investigate AI-generated music. Spotify’s business model creates tension with the musicians it features, as the platform must pay musicians in proportion to how often their work is heard. So we aggressively expanded our podcasting content because we didn’t have to pay podcasters in exchange for listeners (Joe Rogan paid over $200 million for his podcast only on Spotify). is famous).

Following the logic, it makes sense for Spotify to train its generative AI on different music genres and use it to release new music it owns. It can feature an unlimited number of tracks that sound like 60’s British pop rock revolution, Spanish classical guitar and more.

Read more: AI-powered image tools pose an existential crisis for visual artists

Scenario 3: Imperative Modernization in Healthcare

Since the 1980s, healthcare modernization has been the focus of federal governments in developing countries. Progress is slow and most patients today describe their medical experience as fragmented and frustrating. The COVID pandemic has forced hospitals to respond, with a desire to modernize healthcare following government lockdowns designed to avoid emergency room overload (and consequent death). It’s getting more serious.

Another factor in modernizing healthcare is the vulnerability of hospitals to ransomware. Some ransomware gangs have released hospital victims for free, but not all have been kind. Vulnerability to disruption by cyberattacks will be the main motivation for governments to overhaul their IT.

Efforts are already underway in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to create federal-level data sharing initiatives with robust public health data infrastructures. It is hoped that governments will invest more resources in these efforts and promote a patient-centered healthcare management model. Make your data more efficient while increasing overall system efficiency.

Scenario 4: Business process mining and discovery goes mainstream

Digital transformation accelerated during the pandemic, with more large companies digitizing their entire process flows. Moved back-end systems to the cloud and broke down data silos. Rather than keep pedaling, many organizations are now trying to shift into a different gear and coast their digital investments.

Vendors of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems have recognized this over the past few years and have prepared for it by acquiring or developing solutions in the business process mining (BPM) and business process discovery spaces. . This software helps you maintain your digital processes by revealing how they are performed. It can also reveal new undefined processes forming from grassroots.

In 2023, major vendors will turn acquisitions into tangible features that deliver value. As a result, her standalone BPM solution could be sidelined.

Scenario 5: Zero Trust Dominates the Cybersecurity Industry

A perimeter-based approach to managing cybersecurity is dead. Many zombies continue to emerge in this way, but the industry has already recognized that it is a failure proposition. Its nature makes it difficult to even track what is in your environment. This is why the United States requires all federal agencies to adopt a Zero Trust framework. This has a trickle-down effect as suppliers to these big-budget organizations rush to follow suit to maintain their good standing.

All cybersecurity vendors talk about how their solutions achieve Zero Trust in some way. There’s a big risk that the signal gets lost in the noise, but standards bodies that publish clear frameworks are helping cyber-her security experts reframe their approach.

Read more: Behind the Scenes: Inside John Doe’s CIO’s Ransomware Attack

Scenario 6: Recession hits IT hard

After years of low inflation, the recent period of high inflation may have more of an impact on CIOs than expected. It reduces spending power and exacerbates existing supply chain problems related to the acquisition of IT equipment. When economic concerns add to financial concerns, organizations can further cut IT budgets, reversing current intentions to spend more on IT.

If headcount reductions are required, CIOs are removed from IT functions that support the back office. Potentially replace costly custom solutions with more commoditized cloud solutions. Overall, IT departments are more motivated to tie that value directly to revenue generation and customer value creation.

Scenario 7: ESG compliance goes awry and technology vendors respond

By 2023, many jurisdictions will require large companies to collect and report data on their carbon emissions. It’s all about helping shield investors from risk by creating a way to compare one organization’s carbon footprint to another. The requirement is currently being implemented, but it is largely unclear exactly how to provide this kind of report with the required detail. Large companies choose from a variety of voluntary frameworks on the market, with some doing better than others. However, many companies will be held accountable by regulators and will see negative consequences in the form of share price corrections, customer backlash and even direct fines.

In the next few years, smaller organizations should start reporting their carbon emissions under the same scheme. The technology vendor is working to integrate a carbon reporting solution into her ERP and CRM software after observing damage from improper practices at some large companies. Industry associations are organizing efforts to track carbon through supply chains and make the data they need available to regulated companies.

Ultimately, a new market for carbon credits will emerge, and companies that can demonstrate that their operations are carbon neutral or carbon negative will find new competitive advantages.

