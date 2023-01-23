Google employees’ year-end bonus checks delayed





In a feature change, Google has postponed the distribution of year-end bonus checks to employees. This is unusual for a company that typically releases full price in January. Google plans to give full-time employees his 80% of bonus checks this month and the remaining 20% ​​he will in March or April, according to documents obtained by CNBC. The company notified employees of this change in May 2022.

CNBC reported that in January, Google gave its employees additional funding, called an upfront payment. This was a one-time change and was given due to a change in the company’s evaluation process for future employees and a change in the timing of bonus distribution.

As part of these changes to internal systems and processes, the additional funding is intended to support employees during the transition period. The company wrote in a memo that “the bonus will be paid in full in March from 2023 onwards.”

A Google spokesperson told CNBC that employees are aware of the company’s plans for bonus checks. They said, “This 80% upfront payment of his one-time bonus will be broadly communicated to employees in May 2022 and will follow in subsequent communications as part of the transition to the new performance management timeline. I was told,” he said.

