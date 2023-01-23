Southeast Asia is ready for sustainable innovation





The company is aware of the growing demand for makeup in the region with the emergence of new independent makeup brands, said Cedric Toh, regional marketing manager for Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. said.

As consumers in Southeast Asia begin to climb the socio-economic ladder, becoming more concerned about basic cleanliness makes them want to spend more on color.

He elaborated that the COVID-19 pandemic is also a big driver of the makeup boom.

Many brands are selling through social media due to their rapid growth during the pandemic. Therefore, many people go for color cosmetics because they are fast-moving and trendy.In Indonesia alone, there are many indie brands for color cosmetics.

Increased competition drives demand for more innovative products.

Isabel Almiro do Vale, Global Marketing and Strategy Director, said:

The company believes there is still great opportunity for these makeup brands to move to more natural and sustainable formulations.

When it comes to colors, there are still many synthetic materials, so we are trying to introduce and educate the market about more natural materials.

Additionally, Almiro do Vale believes that makeup products are a great category to try out new ideas.

Starting an innovation in color cosmetics is easy. Consumers are more trend conscious and want to try more things. Talking about sustainability in a hygiene category like shampoo is a little harder.

In light of this, the company has reconfigured its ECOllaboration kit for color cosmetics, proposing products that are at least 90% natural.

In Europe, we launched the ECOllaboration kit with the theme of sustainability and ecology. I was heavy on hair care and skin care. A local team used the kit to create a make-up kit. Because we see a very dynamic color cosmetics market in the current region, we can really make a differentiated proposition, he explained Almiro do Vale.

Fighting greenwashing

A major challenge facing not just Dow, but the cosmetics industry as a whole, is the prevalence of greenwashing, added Almiro do Vale.

We have to be very thorough in our assessments because there are many ways you can say they are sustainable. Technologies may have an EcoCert instead of an ISO certification. The challenge is making these decisions as a company.

She explained that the company has three main criteria – carbon footprint, safety and circularity – that help them make sustainable decisions and pass them on to their customers.

Many brand owners we spoke to are actually very excited about sustainability and want to learn more. Our actual job is to help convey the message.

