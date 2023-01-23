Google Adds ‘The Last of Us’ Easter Egg





A new feature from Google adds an interesting Easter egg to The Last of Us when fans use the search engine to search for the series.

Google has introduced a new feature that gives fans an easter egg when they search for The Last of Us. The Last of Us is his one of PlayStation’s best first-party series, both in terms of sales and critical acclaim. The series offers its own take on the zombie apocalypse genre, drawing on its brutal world to highlight the extent to which humans survive despite the harsh conditions they have to endure.

Recently, The Last of Us adapted its first video game into a TV series for HBO. Live-action video game adaptations are generally poorly received or mediocre by fans and critics, but now The Last of Us is raising the bar for video game adaptations. You can head to Google for a neat little homage.

gameran video of the day

RELATED: A creepy Last of Us bug causes Ellie’s body to twist

HBO’s adaptation of the TV series was released every Sunday and revitalized interest in the Last of Us franchise, attracting new players and interest in the series who may be new to video games. This Easter egg was made in perfect timing. Google decided to put it in a more obvious location for people looking up franchises on search engines. When the user searches for The Last of Us, mushrooms that can be manipulated will appear on the screen. If you click on a mushroom, the fungus will start covering the screen until it’s completely filled with infected fungal growths.

The Last of Us is approaching its 10th anniversary, and 2023 looks like it’s going to be a big year for the Last of Us franchise. In addition to the TV series, fans can learn more about the highly anticipated Factions standalone game later this year. Neil Druckmann has recorded it as the most ambitious project Naughty Dog has ever worked on. His PS5 remake of the original title built from the ground up, The Last of Us Part 1, will also be ported to his PC in the coming months. Druckmann has hinted that The Last of Us 3 may be in development, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Fans of The Last of Us are looking forward to another year. As we said before, there’s a lot that fans have come to expect from standalone multiplayer. The game has been in development since before his The Last of Us Part 2 was released in 2020. Combine that with the precedent set by the franchise’s previous projects and it’s safe to say that expectations are definitely high.

The Last of Us releases new episodes every Sunday on HBO.

MORE: The Last of Us: Episode 1 Easter Egg

Source: PlayStation Lifestyle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamerant.com/the-last-of-us-google-easter-egg-cordyceps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos