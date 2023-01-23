code red on google? | | Data-Driven Investor





A looming recession, massive layoffs, recalled founders, and delayed employee bonuses. What’s going on with Google and the tech sector?

By 2023, 1,600 workers will be laid off in the tech sector every day. The ongoing Ukraine war, the COVID19 pandemic, soaring inflation and a rapidly heating planet are bad indicators for the economy. In fact, it’s not just the economy, it’s the planet itself. Experts believe a 2023 recession is inevitable. The World Bank agrees with the recession outlook, with global GDP expected to grow by only 1.7%. The economies of the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia are expected to grow strongly, while the US and her EU economies will languish. The ongoing Davos 2023 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting concluded that while the outlook for the global economy is pessimistic (not surprising), inflation and customer sentiment are expected to improve.

Policy makers are juggling many balls. There are difficult choices and some balls hit the ground. They better not be your balls.

In sharp contrast, LinkedIn believes mass retirements or resignations will follow. As such, there is considerable variability in trends in the job market.

Talk about layoffs Google, which has avoided laying off employees, just announced that it will cut 12,000 jobs!

2023 was an inauspicious beginning. Only three weeks into the year, the tech industry has already seen more layoffs than in the first half of 2022 combined. As Crunchbase points out, he has already laid off more than 46,000 workers in his first three weeks of the year in the US. Microsoft recently laid off 10,000 employees and Google just attended a rally where his 12,000 employees were asked to lay off. Microsoft was criticized for holding a private concert for top executives on the eve of laying off 10,000 people.

Why did Google lay off employees?

Digital products and services have experienced tremendous growth during the pandemic. Alphabet and others such as Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon hired large workforces to meet demand. Now that the market is cooling, companies don’t need that many workers, so they’re cutting their workforces significantly. Apple, on the other hand, experienced slow and sustained growth. Perhaps this is the result of Apple’s dodging of layoffs so far.

The difference in growth is probably (among other things) also reflected in the stock prices of Apple and Google. By the end of 2021, both Apple and Google stocks have tripled their 2018 levels. Both companies’ stocks have been on an overall downtrend since their December 2021 levels, with Apple down about 23% and Google down a staggering 34% behind him. While Apple appears to be maintaining the growth achieved over the last five years, Google is back at her January 2021 level.

A comparison of Apple and Google stocks over the past five years. Stock price chart from google.com/finance, image edited by me.

LinkedIn has recently been filled with posts from employees declaring that they have been laid off. Quite annoyingly, there are also posts from people marking themselves safe from layoffs.

To be honest, Google delayed layoffs more than Meta, Amazon and Microsoft. However, a storm broke out within the company. Google’s parent company focused on eliminating lagging products and groups within the company to reduce potential burden. Last year, Google cut funding for its in-house incubator Area-120 and canceled the release of his next-generation Google Pixel laptop. Stadia, the gaming service launched by Google, will also be shut down and customers will be refunded for all purchases. It also became news of the system.

Things were getting worse at Google. The layoffs are the result of a storm that has been brewing for some time.

This is a LinkedIn post from the General Manager of Area-120. It says enough about what being on the receiving end must feel like.I applaud this manager for his courage and positive attitude.

Google typically pays out bonuses to employees in January at the beginning of the year. However, as CNBC reported, 20% of the bonus amount is at least pushing him through March 2023. In fact, Google describes the amount he paid his employees in January 2023 as an upfront payment. Apparently, the company will shift his bonus month to March from now on.

Massive layoffs aren’t the only problem with the Sundars plate. As confirmed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s tweet, Google, perhaps for the first time in quite some time, is facing an overheated competition from OpenAI’s chatGPT and its growing relationship with Microsoft (MSFT). As reported by The Street, Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page have been called to their homes to review his AI strategy for Google and help prepare for a counterattack on chatGPT.

In an email to employees, Sundar Pichai told employees that choosing to be an AI-first company has helped Google make several revolutionary advances over the past few years.

Google approaches AI-based products and services in a bold and responsible way.

