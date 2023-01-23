Adult daycare: mass layoffs begin at Google





Nicole Tsai is one of many Google employees to be laid off after the tech giant announced it would cut about 12,000 jobs.

A Google employee whose video of perks in the tech giant’s swanky office racked up thousands of views has tearfully documented being embroiled in mass layoffs.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Nicole Tsai, who used to be a partner services program manager at Google, provided her company with free candy, games, catered lunches, coconut water, a Harry Potter-themed conference room, and massage chairs.

I head over to this butterfly-themed conference room for my first meeting. Then head to the confetti room for your next meeting. This place is so sparkling and beautiful.

Then go upstairs and have lunch. They always have pizza and different vegetables and meats. The food is always really good, and of course everything you see in the office is free.

In the video, Tsai concludes the day by petting a dogler or Googler dog and taking a ghost tour of the office before relaxing in a massage chair.

The viral trend of young employees at tech companies such as Google, Meta, Twitter, and LinkedIn flaunting lavish workplace benefits while seemingly doing little real work has been happening for a number of years now. Months have sparked controversy online, with some companies being slammed as adult daycares.

But many of those same employees are now facing the ax as the once impregnable tech sector faces a major recession.

On Friday, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced it would cut about 12,000 jobs worldwide.

Workers who were laid off were reportedly notified by email, but in some cases, they learned they had been laid off only after arriving at work, and were denied access badges.

The fired Google employee was notified of the layoff by email overnight, Twitter revealed early Saturday morning. People who didn’t check their email before coming to work didn’t realize they were fired until they tried to use their access badge.

This reduction represents just over 6% of the world’s strong workforce of 187,000.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the cuts were made after a rigorous review.

Over the past two years, we have seen a period of dramatic growth, he said.

To keep pace with that growth, we have adapted for economic realities that differ from those we are currently facing. We undertook a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our top corporate priorities. Removed roles reflect the outcome of that review.

In a video that has nearly 3 million views, Tsai chronicles a day in my life getting fired from Google.

I woke up to this very ominous text from my boss and rushed downstairs to find that I basically lost access to everything, she said.

I called my boss back and sobbed on the phone. Felt like a really bad game of Russian Roulette. There was no consistency as to who was let go. It also wasn’t performance-based, so it felt really random.

Tsai said it wasn’t good for my mental health to see other colleagues posting on LinkedIn who were shocked and caught off guard.

To be honest, I spent a lot of the day crying so sadly I was so tired and wanted to do something that would make me feel better, she said. , went to Disneyland.

Posting on LinkedIn, Tsai said he was completely caught off guard by the decision, but it was a bit of a relief to know I’m not alone.

She writes that she has always dreamed of working at Google and is grateful to have made that dream a reality. I enjoy every minute of my time as a Googler.

She’s visited 10 Google offices, presented at conferences and universities, launched the Delivery Readiness Index with an amazing team, and led the employee resource group [email protected] was highlighted.

Not sure what to get your yoga teacher certification next? Want to grow my plant business for his Etsy shop? 1000th sale coming soon! she wrote

Looking for new opportunities and enjoying my time off.

Many of her TikTok followers expressed their sympathy.

Blow my mind how big [tech companies] Like Google, there’s always infinite revenue and they still lay people off. One person commented on her video just to show how much they care about their employees.

My heart goes out to you and your colleagues, writing another.

However, some were using this opportunity to troll the technicians.

That said, one person wrote below the previous video that they were surprised the layoffs didn’t happen so quickly.

Another person said this makes mass layoffs understandable.

A third wrote that it was basically a daycare center for adults.

Google’s layoffs come after a wave of big job cuts at big tech companies.

On January 5, Amazon announced that it would cut more than 18,000 jobs from its workforce, citing the uncertain economy and the fact that it had hired rapidly during the pandemic.

During Covid, the online retail giant was hiring heavily, doubling its global staff from early 2020 to early 2022 to meet an explosive increase in delivery demand.

It was the largest recent workforce cut in the U.S. tech sector and the biggest for the Seattle-based company.

At the end of September, this group had 1.54 million employees worldwide.

In November, the Meta owners of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp announced that they would cut 11,000 jobs, or about 13% of their staff.

Zuckerberg told his 87,000-strong workforce that he expected continued growth in e-commerce and online activity during the pandemic, but admitted he was wrong.

Metas’ poor performance in 2022 has not only caused its stock price to plummet, but has also led to a significant drop in sales and stagnant user numbers.

On January 18th, Microsoft announced that it will lay off 10,000 employees over the next few months.

The Windows operating system makers said in US regulatory filings that the cuts were in response to macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.

The plan follows two small layoffs in 2022, the first affecting less than 1% of the workforce in July and the second targeting less than 1,000 in October. bottom.

Microsoft, which hired heavily during the pandemic to meet the surge in demand for its software and cloud computing services, now has 221,000 jobs, including 122,000 in the United States, according to its website. have employees.

And just a week after the blockbuster acquisition, Elon Musk laid off half of Twitter’s 7,500-strong staff in November as part of a sweeping overhaul of the troubled company.

Workers around the world were shown the doors and took to Twitter to vent their frustration and disbelief, saying goodbye to one of Silicon Valley’s most iconic companies.

The liquidation is part of Musk’s move to find a way to pay for the massive $44 billion deal that left him billions of dollars in debt.

At the end of August, Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, laid off about 20% of its workforce, or about 1,200 people. This was a bid for the photo-centric messaging app to dig itself out in the midst of competition and revenue issues.

The number of users continues to climb to 363 million per day in October, but it is plagued by declining profits and competition from other apps such as TikTok.

