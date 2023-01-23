Sarawak unveils logo and welcomes global tech community to Kuching for the 2023 World Conference on Innovation and Technology





Key Partners Join Efforts to Host 27th WCIT Expecting Innovation to Impact Energy Sector and Circular Economy

The World Innovation, Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) welcomed the unveiling of the official logo for the World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 (WCIT 2023) to be held in Kuching, Sarawak from 4-6 October 2023. Kuching will take over hosting from Penang, another Malaysian city where he hosted the 2022 conference last September.

The event, moderated by Sarawak’s Prime Minister Aban Johari Open, also announced the key partners participating in the effort to organize the 27th WCIT, which was first held in the United States in 1978.

WCIT 2023 is hosted by the Sarawak State Government, hosted by Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Bhd, co-organized by Sarawak Multimedia Authority and Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (SAINS) and organized by The National Tech Association of Malaysia (PIKOM). .

At the launch, Aban Johari emphasized the role of innovation in advancing the new economy through applications such as algae as an energy source, data and AI that disrupt traditional means of production. He hoped that WCIT 2023 would bring new innovation, data and technology to Sarawak, impacting the energy industry, circular economy and digital transformation.

WITSA’s flagship event, WCIT 2023, is the event for the global technology industry, where leaders, experts and stakeholders come together to discuss, ponder and challenge the latest technology and innovation trends. increase. The conference will offer keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities with delegates from around the world.

WITSA will bring Member States and global technology leaders to WCIT 2023 to experience diverse and exotic cultures and take advantage of all the investment and business opportunities offered by Sarawak, Malaysia and the broader ASEAN economy. I am aiming for

WITSA President Dr Sean Seah said: Delegates from around the world experience diverse and exotic cultures while facilitating collaboration across technology, innovation and business sectors. “

Dan Yi Ku, CEO of WITSA, said, “With the organizer’s objective of leveraging innovation and technology for prosperity, inclusiveness and sustainability, WCIT 2023 will be a sustainable development for the technology industry. It will be the catalyst of the future,” he added.

WCIT provides a global perspective on realizing the promise of the digital age and its ability to attract users, providers, media and academia from around the world to focus on technology for social good. WCIT hopes to bring together more than 2,000 global leaders in business, government and academia from more than 80 countries to influence economic and social development through the exchange of policies, practices, trends and ideas on technology. I’m here.

The WCIT 2023 logo contains the following description:

The Tree of Life symbolizes the evolution of Sarawak’s modernization and interconnection to a global discourse. The rhinoceros hornbill symbolizes the power and strength of Sarawak The three-stripes globe represents sustainability, innovation and economic prosperity The green and blue colors represent the intersection of nature and digital technology It represents moving forward digitally and innovatively while being sustainable.

For more information and to participate, please visit www.wcit2023.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitalnewsasia.com/digital-economy/sarawak-launches-logo-welcomes-global-tech-community-world-congress-innovation-and The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos