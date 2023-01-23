Planning for a Competitive, Green and Resilient Industry – POLITICO





We, Renew Europe, want the EU to deliver on its promise of prosperity and opportunity for our fellow Europeans. We have championed initiatives to make our continent freer, fairer and greener, but there is still much more to be done.

We are confident that Europe has what it takes to become a world industrial leader, especially in green and digital technologies. However, it faces rising energy prices and falling investment levels, creating a double risk of internal and external divisions.

Russian aggression against Ukraine has shown us that our European way of life cannot be taken for granted. We must stand firm with our Ukrainian friends and work to rebuild their homeland, while also protecting our freedom and prosperity.

That is why Europe needs urgent and ambitious plans for a competitive, productive and innovative European-made industry. Our suggestions below will lead to more jobs, accelerated environmental transitions, and increased geopolitical influence.

We need to improve the conditions for businesses, large and small, to innovate, grow and thrive globally.

1. Reforms to revitalize the European economy: European clean tech, competitiveness and innovation law

The EU can be proud of its single market, but it needs to improve the conditions for companies large and small to innovate, grow and thrive globally.

In addition to accelerating the deployment of sustainable energy, we ask the European Commission to propose legislation on clean technology, competitiveness and innovation in Europe. Adapt state aid rules for companies producing clean technology and energy. Introduce clean and renewable energy and fast permits for industrial projects of general European interest. Streamline processes for important projects across Europe with the right management resources. Guaranteeing EU-wide access to affordable energy for our industry. Strengthen existing instruments for just transition of carbon-intensive industries, as they are key to combating climate change. Foster private financing by completing the Capital Markets Union to enable small businesses and start-ups to scale. Increase Europe's global share of R&D spending and set the right conditions for achieving its own target of 3% of GDP. Establish a European Innovation Council to develop breakthrough technologies. Providing a highly skilled workforce to the industry. Deepen the single market by fully enforcing existing legislation and further harmonizing standards with the EU and third countries.

We need to more rapidly reduce our economic dependence on third countries, which makes our businesses and economies vulnerable.

2. Investments to support industry prosperity: European sovereignty funds and reform legislation

The EU will collectively deal with all the consequences of the war in Ukraine, but it needs to reduce its economic dependence on third countries more quickly. This leaves businesses and economies vulnerable.

In addition to the new framework for raw materials, we call on the European Commission to:

By revising the MFF and mobilizing private investment, we will create a European Sovereignty Fund and increase European strategic investment across the European Union. This includes the production of key inputs, technologies and commodities that are key to the green and digital transition. Conduct a sovereignty test to screen existing and future European laws and funds and prove that they do not undermine the EU’s ability to act autonomously or create new dependencies. Modernize the Stability and Growth Pact to encourage structural reforms and national investments that bring real added value to open and strategic autonomy in areas such as infrastructure, resources and technology.

The EU must resist protectionist measures, but always wants to promote an open economy with fair competition.

3. Initiatives to create a global playing field:

A New Generation of Partnerships in World Law

The EU must resist protectionist measures, but always wants to promote an open economy with fair competition.

In addition to all the existing reforms undertaken during this mandate, in particular those relating to public procurement and foreign subsidies, we call on the European Commission to adopt our values ​​and standards, in particular Facilitate imports and exports while promoting human rights and the Green Deal. Promote new economic partnerships with democracies so that together we can face climate change and all the consequences of Russian aggression. Based on a detailed assessment of current dependencies and alternative sources of supply, we will ensure diversification of supply chains to Europe, especially in terms of critical technologies and raw materials. Use all trade policy tools to promote our prosperity and protect the single market from distortions from third countries. Rely on the dispute settlement mechanisms available at WTO level whenever necessary to facilitate rules-based trade. Adopt plans to increase the continent’s attractiveness for business projects. Create a truly European screening of the most sensitive foreign investments. We at Renew Europe believe that together these initiatives will foster the development of a competitive, innovative European industry fit for the 21st century. It will pave the way for a better future for the people of Europe that is more prosperous and more sustainable.

