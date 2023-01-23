Get what you want by improving Google with the search gizmo





Please google it. When something is very big both culturally and practically, we find it becomes a verb. No doubt you just googled it. Search is one of the areas that is dramatically impacting our lives. For example, you can easily search and find almost anything.

Female hands using smartphone to find things of interest. Searching for information data on… [+] internet networking concept

Getty

I love Google, but it’s not a great search engine. very sorry. They get the job done, but often they don’t get exactly what you want. You can limit or further define your search by adding what is called a Boolean search. A lot of people just don’t want to take the time to figure it out.

What’s your next best move? Find dedicated tools and search engines to help you find what you’re looking for. No need to scroll page after page. There are three resources that can help you take your search to the next level.

search gizmo

First, let me introduce you to Tara Calishain, aka Twitter’s ResearchBuzz. She’s been creating what she calls the Search Gizmo for quite a few years, starting in 1996 or so. She wrote one of her first, if not her first search guides. She has written the Netscape Official Internet Her Research Guide and books related to search engines over the years, so she knows a thing or two about the topic. I’ve been following her on Twitter for probably her 7-8 years and collecting tips and tricks whenever possible.

Here are two of my favorite tools from her site, Search Gizmos (many of which enable Boolean searches with a click). Many of her tools are built on top of her Google search function, so to speak.

With Smushy Search, you can use your usual topical search terms to find related words and automatically narrow your search using another application (that she’s connected to). Again, it’s a boolean advanced search that just fills in a few fields. witty.

Gossip Machine is a tool for finding news days of people, places and things. A year’s worth of pageviews is used to reveal the potential news days of the year for topics, including Wikipedia pages.

You can find other professional search tools on her site, Search Gizmos.

Wolfram Alpha – search engine for steroids

Screenshot of Wolfram Alpha homepage

Screenshot of TJ McCue _Wolfram Alpha

I’ve written about Wolfram Alpha before, but if you want a very detailed and powerful search engine, this is the tool for you. A little digging through the various categories that have links will quickly reveal much more than just what math is known for and help you complete calculations, as you can see in the screenshot above .

Privacy-focused search engine

Screenshot of the home page of the Swisscows search engine

Screenshot of TJ McCue

Swisscows – in my opinion you must like the name. Switzerland prides itself on protecting the privacy of its citizens and its reputation in banking is known worldwide. You can expect them to build a privacy-focused search engine and have a little fun with their names too.

And, of course, you’ve heard of Duck Duck Go (what’s the name of the creature?) as a privacy-focused search engine. i use them frequently.

If you want more options to go beyond the Big G, you can also check out this post by a search engine-focused website called Search Engine Journal. They published a list: 20 great search engines you can use instead of Google.

