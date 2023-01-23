Eight-month pregnant American woman fired by Google a week before maternity leave





Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees informing them of the widespread layoffs.

Google’s parent company Alphabet laid off 12,000 staff from various departments this week. The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, sent an email to employees informing them of the widespread layoffs. The CEO also said he takes “full responsibility” for the same, with many staff taking to social media to express their grief and share stories about their time at the company. , shared the story of when she was laid off just a week before her maternity leave.

Katherine Wong, who used to work as a program manager at Google, shared the same on LinkedIn. A California-based employee said her heart sank when she saw the email. After completing the comprehensive handover paperwork before going on vacation as a manager, I was thrilled to find out that I was almost a week away from seeing my baby.But the moment I checked my phone, My heart sank. I am one of 12,000 people affected.”

Wong’s first thought was, “Why me? Why now?” She said she had received good performance reviews and had difficulty digesting her news.

For the sake of her unborn child, she argued, she must learn to control her negative emotions. is almost impossible to find.

“People are worried about my baby and my health. I have a little baby that needs to be taken care of, so I wasn’t ruled by negative emotions, but I couldn’t control my trembling hands. I have mixed feelings,” Wong added.

The former employee added that she loves her team and that they still support her. “I love #Google and especially my team #GoogleDomains because we feel like family. I am proud to work with such a team as a start-up, one of the few companies with positive business growth during these challenging times.”

Wong said she will now focus on the later stages of her pregnancy to prepare for the baby. “I would love to be able to #opentowork, but the reality is that I need to focus on the last part of my pregnancy journey and make sure my baby comes into the world safe and sound. “I know I’ll be fine. I’ll do my best to achieve that,” she said.

Google has announced support for laid-off workers to find work elsewhere. In addition, there is a severance payment that “in addition to his 16 weeks’ salary at Google, for each subsequent year he will add two weeks, accelerating his GSU vesting for at least 16 weeks.” provided. Paid over the entire notice period (at least 60 days). Affected employees will be paid bonuses and unused leave for 2022.

