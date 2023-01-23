From Microsoft, Amazon, Google to Wipro, on January 2023 Job Cuts at Major Tech Companies and Others





summary

Layoffs in January 2023: In the first three weeks of January, 173 companies worldwide laid off 55,970 employees, according to Monday morning data from the layoffs tracking website Layoffs.fyi. That’s already 35% of the total layoffs seen in 2022, when tech companies began laying off staff amid cash shortages to turn a profit to stem macro uncertainty. Not all companies are on the Layoffs.fyi list, but here are his major layoffs in IT, IT services, and other sectors that occurred in January 2023.

1/11

Google: Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is cutting about 12,000 jobs as it faces “different economic realities,” said in a staff memo.

2/11

Amazon: The company last week launched new layoffs in what is expected to be the largest layoff in its 28-year history. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said the layoffs affect him more than 18,000 employees. (Image: Shutterstock)

3/11

Swiggy: Swiggy let go of 380 employees amid slowing growth in food delivery.

4/11

Microsoft: Microsoft Corp announced last week that it would cut 10,000 jobs and cost revenues $1.2 billion. This is because cloud computing customers are reassessing their spending and the company is preparing for a potential downturn. The layoffs add to the tens of thousands announced in recent months across the tech sector. The tech sector has downshifted following a period of strong growth during the pandemic.

5/11

Wipro: IT services giant Wipro says it has laid off more than 400 entry-level employees after repeatedly performing poorly in internal assessments after training.

6/11

Dunzo: Grocery delivery startup Dunzo laid off 3% of its workforce last week. This measure was implemented as part of a cost-cutting initiative.

7/11

Wayfair: The company says it has cut about 1,750 people, or 10% of its workforce, making it the latest company to cut costs in line with the new economic realities.

8/11

ShareChat: Short video sharing platform backed by Google and Temasek. He cut 20% of his workforce as several external macro factors are impacting costs and capital availability. The Bangalore-based company has more than 2,200 employees, according to its website.

9/11

Goldman Sachs: Investment banking firm Goldman Sachs Group reportedly laid off about 3,200 employees in early January and initiated its largest layoffs.

10/11

Coinbase: Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase is laying off about 20% of its workforce, or about 950 jobs, in its second layoff in less than a year.

11/11

GoMechanic: Auto maintenance and repair startup GoMechanic plans to lay off 70% of its workforce, said co-founder Amit Bhasin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/photos/education/tech-layoffs-2023-january-microsoft-amazon-google-wipro-dunzo-15737541.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos