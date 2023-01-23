Key to big discounts as UK shoppers will spend $110.6 billion online in 2022 — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Adobe has released UK Online Retail Insights for calendar year 2022.

This report is based on Adobe Analytics data and covers tens of billions of visits to UK retail sites, 100 million SKUs, and 18 product categories.

The total amount spent by consumers online fell by 8.6% compared to 2021, dropping to 110.6 billion last year.

The size of the basket increased despite a decline in annual spending, largely due to heavy discounts from retailers and consumers seeking deals in response to the cost of living crisis.

The average number of items per online order increased from 3.3 in 2021 to 3.4 in 2022.

According to Adobe, this indicates a growing consumer preference for online shopping, especially in a year of strong brick-and-mortar stores following the extension of Covid-19 restrictions. Online spending increased by 42.3% last year compared to 2019, when retailers had no restrictions.

Online spending in 2022 fell compared to 2021, but the December figures showed more positive signs of an acceleration in spending, compared to October and November, which were impacted by inflation and higher energy costs. year-over-year (YoY) decline was only 7.4%. This is a significant decrease of 11.3% compared to the same period in 2021.

During the Christmas shopping period (1 November to 31 December), consumers spent a total of 22.4 billion online, down 10.1% year-on-year. Compared to the pre-corona numbers in December 2019, his online spending in December 2022 increased by 17%.

UK consumers will spend less in 2022, but our data shows they bought more items on average as they took advantage of discounts offered by retailers to hunt for bargains. is shown.

The digital economy continues to thrive, but to survive the 2023 cost of living crisis, businesses will need to pay attention to how they price and market their products and services to an increasingly cost-conscious consumer.

Mobile will be the most dominant online shopping channel in 2022, with 56.8% of purchases made on smartphones, up 10.9% year-on-year.

Overall, consumers spent $62.8 billion out of their palms over the year, $13.2 billion of which was spent in November and December.

