Leclanch develops low-cobalt lithium-ion battery with 20% higher energy density





Currently, LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate), NCM, and NCA power batteries are mainly used in the electric vehicle industry. While all-solid-state batteries are awaited, intermediate steps are emerging, such as semi-solid-state batteries, which offer important advantages in terms of performance, stability, and cost.

Swiss battery manufacturer Leclanch has announced a breakthrough in the production of its latest environmentally friendly G/NMCA cells. “G” stands for graphite in the anode and NMCA stands for cathode based on nickel-manganese-cobalt-aluminum oxide.

The company can reduce the cobalt content of NMCA as a cathode material from 20% to 5%, use an environmentally friendly water-based process to manufacture the electrodes, and increase the nickel content to around 90%. These drastic changes in cell chemistry allow these new batteries to have higher energy densities than ternary lithium-ion cells of similar dimensions, while significantly reducing the cobalt content by 15%. At the same time, it also offers longer service life, high cycle stability and excellent charging capacity.

In the process, Lucranti completely eliminated the use of N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) as a solvent. This highly toxic organic solvent is what most batteries must use in their manufacturing process.

Le Crunch, on the other hand, has been using a water-based binder in its manufacturing process for about 13 years. The technically simpler process does not use organic solvents. This not only eliminates the risk of explosions, but also eliminates employee health risks during the production process.

According to the company, Leclanch’s new G/NMCA cells have 20% higher energy density than traditional G/NMC cells at the same size, weight and performance level as lithium-ion cells.

Additionally, thanks to the water-based process, Leclanch does not need to go through energy-intensive processes for solvent drying, flash-off and recycling. With a 10-30% reduction in energy consumption, the LeCrunch process also improves the CO2 footprint of battery cell production. Therefore, it offers not only ecological but also clear economic advantages.

Thanks to its high volumetric energy density and high cycle stability, the new cells are said to be particularly suitable for heavy-duty applications such as ships, buses and trucks, as well as electric vehicles.

Dr. Hilmi Buqa, Vice President of R&D at Leclanch, emphasizes: “Until now, it was thought impossible to manufacture them using environmentally friendly processes. But now we have mastered the process.”

Leclanch’s new eco-friendly G/NMCA cell is expected to hit the market in 2024.

