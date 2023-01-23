GMA and Wavemaker 360 Form Healthtech Partnership – Manila Bulletin





Through its wholly-owned investment arm, GMA Ventures Inc. (GVI), GMA Network has partnered with leading U.S.-based venture fund Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health (Wavemaker 360) to bring health tech to the region. We are promoting.

In a statement, GMA said the partnership will help discover the most promising healthcare entrepreneurs in the Philippines and expand into the U.S., while helping early stage healthcare companies based in the U.S. to expand. said it would foster greater innovation in the global healthtech industry. to Southeast Asia.

GMA Ventures is leading this important initiative in line with our commitment to growing the Philippine economy and enhancing shareholder value.

Jay Goss, General Partner of Wavemaker 360, said this unique partnership will create a strong path to success for Philippine healthcare tech start-ups, bridging the nearly 10,000-mile healthcare gap between the two countries. I believe in filling it in essence.

He said, “The healthtech industry is starting to boom in the Philippines, creating a growing need for new ideas, innovative companies and business leaders who want to make an impact. Finding the Next Wave of Filipino Healthcare Entrepreneurs” We are passionate about supporting our customers and working with GMA Ventures is an ideal starting point for us.

Wavemaker 360 is focused on early-stage healthcare disruptors, with a strong portfolio of US healthcare companies and a proven track record of growing companies from early-stage ideas to large global businesses.

The joint effort with GMA Ventures will give Wavemaker 360 even more expertise to navigate the healthcare system in the Philippines and surrounding regions to support its global portfolio.

Wavemaker 360 is already funding companies planning to expand into Southeast Asia, and the Philippines is officially on its roadmap thanks to a GMA Ventures partnership.

The partnership with Wavemaker 360 will allow us to enter the highly profitable healthcare segment, said Felipe L. Gozon, chairman and CEO of GMA.

He said the Philippines is on an upward trajectory when it comes to healthcare innovation, and the Wavemakers team, made up of healthcare professionals, will serve as partners to evaluate and fund budding startups at the intersection of healthcare and technology. He added that he was excited to welcome

The partnership between GMA Ventures and Wavemaker 360 will work in both the import and export direction of healthtech innovations, enabling young companies across the healthcare technology sector to tap into this growing market and bring life-changing innovations to patients. Help get the financial support you need. Doctors, nurses, and anyone else who intersects in the healthcare field.

