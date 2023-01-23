Surface Pro 9 review: Microsoft’s best tablet if you choose the right one | Microsoft Surface





Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 tablet gets fixed faster and easier with Surface Pro 9, giving you more options than ever before. But is it still the best PC tablet? Only if you choose the right one.

Microsoft has combined its two high-end tablet lines under one model name. Prices for the standard Surface Pro 9 start at $1,099 ($999.99/A$1,649) without the keyboard, continuing where the Surface Pro 8 left off in 2021 with faster new 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 chips and It has an improved internal design.

But the $1,299 ($1,299.99/A$2,599) Surface Pro 9 5G joins under the same banner. This is a continuation of Microsoft’s Surface Pro X line that uses an ARM-based chip similar to smartphones. This is a very different proposition with some serious trade-offs.

A Surface Pro 9 with a blue Intel chip (top) and a silver Surface Pro 9 5G (bottom) with a band for the mobile data antenna on the top edge.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The latest Surface Pro 9 machine is 12g lighter than last year’s model, but otherwise pretty much the same as its predecessor. They’re modern, well-made, come in a variety of nice colors, and have a great Microsoft kickstand on the back to prop up the tablet at different angles.

The excellent 13-inch display is slightly brighter than last year and can dynamically switch between 60Hz or 120Hz refresh rates for smooth scrolling while balancing battery life. The keyboard and Slim Pen 2 stylus are the same as last year, but apart from not being included in the box and costing an extra $260 as a bundle, there’s little else to complain about.

Inside, the tablet is more serviceable. It has easy battery replacement, user-upgradeable storage in a small flap on the back, and a service manual and spare parts available. I can’t say for sure, but it shows Microsoft has taken a big step in the right direction.

One downside is that the headphone socket has been removed, leaving a USB-C dongle (not included) or Bluetooth as the only options. Using the various Bluetooth headphones that have been released with the Surface over the last two years generally worked well, but calls sound worse than with a wired headset.

specification

Screen: 13 inch LCD 2880×1920 (267 PPI) 120Hz

Processor: Intel Core i5 or i7 (12th generation)

RAM: 8, 16, or 32GB

Storage: 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Cameras: Rear 10MP, Front 5MP, Windows Hello

Connectivity: Wifi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB-4, Surface Connect

Dimensions: 287 x 209 x 9.3mm

Weight: 879g (excluding keyboard)

A full Intel and ArmA charge takes about 100 minutes, reaching 80% in an hour with the included 65W charger via a Surface Connect port or equivalent USB-C power adapter.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The Wi-Fi-only Surface Pro 9 is powered by an Intel Core i5-1235U or i7-1255U processor and is nearly as power efficient, but up to 35% faster than the previous generation. This puts the Surface Pro 9 on par with its PC competitors when it comes to speed.

The top version of the Core i7 feels slightly more agile when resuming from standby and other daily tasks than its direct predecessor. As you can imagine, Affinity Photo 2 handles complex image editing, runs quietly most of the time, and works great when using an external monitor and connected to a Thunderbolt dock, or running intensive benchmark tests. You can only hear the fan noise when

Battery life lasts about 8 hours with constant work. It’s not that big compared to some laptops that can manage 16 hours on a single charge, but it’s about the same as similar PC tablets.

The version with the Microsoft SQ3 ARM chip is a very different story. Its raw computing power is similar to the Intel version, so it works well when using apps built for ARM chips, such as Office and various programs from Microsoft, including the Edge browser.

However, most Windows programs are written for Intel or AMD chips. This means that you need help with the tools built into Windows 11 so that you can run it on an ARM processor. But this emulation layer makes his Evernote, Affinity Photo 2, Chrome and even WhatsApp desktop apps on Intel apps run extremely slow. Some, such as Google’s drive sync software, refuse to run at all.

The Kindle Android app found within the Microsoft Store with support for Windows 11 Android apps, the Amazon app store and triggers a one-time setup routine to enable Android apps to run on Windows 11. Photo: Samuel Gibbs/ Guardian

Surface Pro 9 runs Windows 11 and supports Windows Hello facial recognition for logging into the tablet, authenticating within apps, or making payments. It has matured into a stable operating system and recently added support for running Android apps.

These mobile apps can be found within the Microsoft Store and can be downloaded from Amazon’s Android app store, but the selection is very limited. Most of the major apps already have Windows versions available such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, so they are not available as Android apps on Windows. The big exception is the Kindle Android app. It works very well and is almost identical to the experience you get on Android tablets and iPads.

Sustainability Users can upgrade storage via a replaceable SSD hidden under a small magnetic flap on the back of the tablet. This is a rare feature on most modern computers.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Tablets are generally serviceable, service guides and removable SSDs are available. The out-of-warranty service charge for battery replacement is $380.52, while Microsoft repairs, such as a broken screen, cost $474.72.

Tablets do not contain recycled materials. Microsoft operates a recycling scheme for old machines. We also publish a company-wide sustainability report and a breakdown of the environmental impact of each product.

price

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 features an Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage and starts at $1,099 ($999.99/A$1,649). Models with the i7-1255U chip start at $1,599 ($1,399.99/A$2,549). ARM SQ3 models start at $1,299 ($1,299.99/A$2,599).

The Signature keyboard costs 159.99 ($179.99/A$259.95) alone and 259.99 ($279.99/A$429.95) with Slim Pen 2.

For comparison, the Surface Laptop 5 starts at 999, the Surface Go 3 starts at 369, the Dells XPS 13 2-in-1 starts at 999, and the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch starts at 1,249.

verdict

Microsoft’s best Windows 11 tablet adds a 12th Gen Intel chip for what looks like a minor but much-needed speed boost on the Surface Pro 9.

It’s a bit faster, the battery lasts about the same workday as its predecessor, and it has a great 120Hz display, making it one of the most compact and adaptable PC tablets you can buy. Removing the headphone jack is a bit of a hassle as Microsoft has yet to include the required keyboard in the box.

But what hides is a bigger upgrade: ease of repair. The SSD can be upgraded through a small door in the back of the tablet, but Microsoft has changed the internals to make it easier to replace the battery, make a full service manual available, and give repairers access to spare parts. to This isn’t a repair revolution like the Framework Laptop, but it’s a big step in the right direction for Microsoft.

The Intel-powered Surface Pro 9 is therefore one of the best Windows 11 tablets you can buy.

But that’s not the case with the 5G version powered by the Microsoft SQ3 ARM chip. This, like the Surface Pro X before it, is still hampered by software incompatibilities. Not recommended unless you use only Microsoft’s own apps and use various third-party apps and tools known to Windows.

Pros: Great 120Hz screen, great Intel performance, Thunderbolt4/USB-4, great keyboard (mandatory extra purchase), great kickstand, Windows Hello, solid build, great stylus (optional purchase), removable SSD , easy to repair.

Cons: Expensive, keyboard must be included, no USB-A port, no microSD card slot, no headphone jack, average battery life, Microsoft SQ3 on ARM and Windows still not good enough.

The excellent Slim Pen 2 stylus can be stored and charged in a slot on top of the keyboard when not in use.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/jan/23/surface-pro-9-review-microsofts-best-tablet-if-you-pick-the-right-one The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos