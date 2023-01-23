World Of Warcraft is one of the top games to go offline in China – millions of players have been forced to say goodbye.science and technology news





World Of Warcraft, one of the most influential online games of all time, is going offline in China today.

In a very public outcome between developer Blizzard and publisher NetEase, millions of players have decided to bid an emotional farewell to the fantastical character as the 14-year deal comes to an end. I am forced to.

First released in North America in 2004, Warcraft was originally given permission in 2005 to launch in the notoriously restrictive Chinese gaming market.

Since 2008, Blizzard’s massively multiplayer titles have had servers maintained in China by NetEase. NetEase also operates bespoke versions of several other popular Western games such as Minecraft.

Blizzard – Owned by gaming giant Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft is looking to acquire in a record $69 billion (£56 billion) acquisition deal, Blizzard first took over after its deal with NetEase ended last November. announced to

This affects not only Warcraft, which has an estimated 3 million players in China, but also Blizzard’s other hits, such as the multiplayer shooter Overwatch, the card game Hearthstone, and the sci-fi strategy title Starcraft.

Image: Overwatch will also go offline in China.Photo: Activision Blizzard

Ugly Controversy Becomes Public

Simon Zhu, NetEase’s global investment president, said in a scathing statement about the breakup that he spent “10,000 hours” playing these games.

“One day, developers and gamers will have a whole new level of understanding of just how much damage a Jerk can do, as the behind-the-scenes story is told.

NetEase earlier this month rejected an offer to extend its contract by six months, describing the offer as “commercially illogical” and calling Blizzard “seeking a divorce, but still attached.” criticized.

Citing a person close to Blizzard, Reuters reported that the dispute stemmed from NetEase’s desire for structural changes that would affect US companies’ control over intellectual property.

Through its 14-year agreement, NetEase claimed that “the use and licensing of Blizzard’s IP was subject to the terms of the agreement and Blizzard’s consent and approval.”

The companies had previously renewed their initial 2008 contract in 2019.

Image: Activision Blizzard is based in California

Players invited to put characters on ice

Before the deal ends on Monday, Blizzard took the unusual step of allowing Chinese Warcraft players to download characters and progress.

If Blizzard finds a new distribution partner in China, their data will be available for upload into the game.

NetEase’s growth to become China’s second largest game company was largely due to its partnership with Blizzard, although its own titles now account for more than 60% of its revenue.

The country’s industry leader is Tencent, which not only creates its own games, but also owns US gaming giant Riot, the company behind League of Legends. Also the creator of Fortnite maker Epic and Assassin’s Creed, he holds stakes in major Western developers such as Ubisoft.

