If you are a computer programmer, how ChatGPT and natural language technology will affect your work

ChatGPT was announced in public beta just before Christmas. It is powered by the GPT-3 Large Language Model (LLM) designed to use generative AI and natural language processing (NLP) to produce text that is nearly indistinguishable from human writing. It’s a chatbot. Due to its impressive features, it quickly went viral and has amassed millions of users so far.

Ask them to write Shakespearean-style poems about trees, or articles about the application of AI in industry, and you’ll get it.

But what has shocked many who make their living writing software is that software can create computer code. It happily creates web pages, applications, and even basic games in a variety of programming languages, just by telling it to do so. These include Python, C, and Javascript, some of the most commonly used languages ​​in software development.

Novelists, copywriters, and journalists believe ChatGPT has the potential to produce impressive results, but it’s not yet to the point where they’re ready to worry about their work. The prose texts it produces lack personality, are somewhat prone to factual errors, and are designed primarily to contain all the necessary information. This means that you do not consider whether your output is funny, amusing, scary, or can evoke other emotions that the writer is trying to convey. All of these factors are important if you need to put on.

But when it comes to writing code, none of that matters. The only thing that matters is that the program that was created does what it’s supposed to do. Either it works or it doesn’t. An interpreter that takes human (or machine) generated code and runs it as an application doesn’t give up reading halfway through just because it’s not interesting enough!

Are ChatGPT and NLP a threat to programming and software engineering jobs?

Despite all this, ChatGPT and other NLP technologies available today don’t seem to make all coders, programmers, and software engineers redundant anytime soon.

First, you can only write relatively simple programs. If you ask for something too complex, like a sophisticated game or business application, acknowledge your weaknesses and tell them that the task is currently beyond your capabilities.

Computers haven’t yet told us, for example, what kind of code or application we need to accomplish what we’re trying to do. Even if we knew it because we were taught, ChatGPT in particular cannot (at this time) try to create this software that clearly gives us a competitive advantage over users of another software. .

For example, you can’t say, “Please create an e-commerce platform that sells more effectively than Amazon.” Even if you want this, you should invest the time and effort to first figure out what’s good about Amazon’s platform and then find ways to improve it.

For this reason, ChatGPT (and other current NLP-based tools) are not designed to create software designed to give a business an edge, or really to compete with human creativity and ingenuity. However, it is still of limited effectiveness when creating custom software.

The thing to note here is that while we can do our best to extrapolate what will happen in the future, no one really has a crystal ball. It’s no exaggeration to say that many people used to having conversations were a little shocked by ChatGPT’s superior features.

Future developments may actually speed us up to the point where we no longer need human programmers and many other kinds of specialists at all. I can assure you that you still have the broad range of skills necessary to develop software that you think can’t be replicated.

So how can programmers today use ChatGPT and other NLP tools?

ChatGPT and programmers who spoke about the technology’s potential future evolution say it’s not a threat at the moment, but a very valuable tool.

You can quickly generate a framework and use it to outline building your application, and fill in questions like how your data should be structured and what user interface features you want.

As a result of this, in other words, it can be an excellent aid to box ticks, ensuring that your code structure covers all the bases your application needs to get its job done.

It’s often written that as soon as ChatGPT duplicates a job title, it creates a new one. ChatGPT appears to have features that make many routine tasks much faster, both in coding and in other roles, but it requires new skill sets. This includes developing the skills necessary to come up with prompts to get you to do what you want.

As mentioned before, they shrug their shoulders when you tell them to write complex software. But if you divide the tasks it needs to do that into chunks and tell it to start processing those chunks one by one, it’s more likely to start getting somewhere.

So all those years spent learning about coding and software engineering are unlikely to go to waste. It takes that knowledge and experience to choose the right prompts and make sure the ChatGPT output is on the right track.

As one coder I spoke to about this situation told me, I feel that my role will likely be that of overseeing a team of robot programmers and doing things they can’t already do. Come up with your own idea of ​​what kind of application you want.

Besides writing new code, another useful feature of ChatGPT is debugging existing code (or code it has written itself). Any programmer will tell you that debugging the process of finding and fixing errors is often a tedious process that requires checking a large amount of code to solve the problem. Not only can ChatGPT automate this process, but it can also explain why your code isn’t working, according to people who have already used it to help them code.

Over the past five years or so, I’ve spent a lot of time talking to people about how AI could impact their jobs and industries, and it’s been mentioned in almost every conversation. The word is “extension”.

What this means is that those who are able to take on an emerging kind of technology and figure out how to use it to enhance their own skills are more likely to succeed. is meant to be used to automate low-value repetitive tasks that take up a lot of your time. At the same time, how to make the most of the time freed up by this to make more effective use of skills that computers cannot replace, such as creative thinking, strategic planning, problem solving, and emotional intelligence. I have to figure it out. Whether a computer programmer or a doctor, adopting this approach to the disruptive emergence of his AI tools and applications in the industry is the best way to remain useful and relevant in the age of AI. am.

