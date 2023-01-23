US-based pregnant woman admits Apple Watch saved her life





SAN FRANCISCO: A US-based pregnant woman credited her Apple Watch with saving her life and that of her unborn baby after receiving an abnormally high heart rate warning.

With just a few weeks left until her due date, Jessie Kelly hadn’t done anything to get her heart rate above 120 beats per minute, but her Apple Watch was telling her that her heart rate was high. CBS News reports that they kept warnings.

“The first time it rang, I thought it was weird. The second time it was about 10 minutes later, the third time about 30 minutes later. ‘” Kelly was quoted as saying.

After that she went to the hospital immediately.

According to reports, when Kelly arrived at the hospital, she was in full labor and found her blood pressure dropping and bleeding due to a pregnancy complication known as placental abruption.

Three hours later, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Shelby Marie.

Additionally, speaking from experience, Kelly advised everyone to pay attention to alerts.

“It’s not just texting. Pay attention to it and listen to your body,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch also helped detect undiagnosed heart blockages in women.

A woman named Elain Thompson had a seizure in 2018 and as part of her post-diagnosis treatment, she encouraged her daughter to wear an Apple Watch to monitor her health.

Thompson recently received an alert from her Apple Watch that her heart rhythm was abnormal.

