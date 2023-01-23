The Biggest Retail Tech of the Past Weeks at a Glance — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH brings together the last seven days of outstanding retail system deals, launches, deployments and pilots. Featuring Sweatcoin, Krispy Kreme, Wakefern Food Corp., Zippin, abka Group, Panda Express and PriceSmart.

sweat coin

Sweatcoin partners with MoEngage to enhance customer engagement.

Sweatcoin counts users’ daily steps and rewards them with an in-app currency, Sweatcoins. This in-app currency can be spent on products (in the same way consumers collect and redeem airline miles), donated to charities, or exchanged for virtual currency.

We wanted to double down on our lifecycle marketing process with the aim of expanding our offering to new international markets such as South America, India, Asia and Africa.

Previously, email and push notifications were manually configured in legacy systems. Not only did this prove to be a time-consuming task involving multiple members of the development, design, and marketing teams, but the results were overwhelming.

Sweatcoin has chosen to partner with MoEngage to leverage their customer engagement platform for solutions that use artificial intelligence to unlock insights into consumer behavior.

Crispy cream

Krispy Kreme will launch SADvert this month, a luminous sign designed to help set the mood for Britons.

Produced by PR and social agency Good Relations with support from VCCP Media, Open Outdoor and Clear Channel UK. Developed in response to a study by Krispy Kreme, it revealed that 1 in 5 Britons admit they don’t get more than 15 minutes of sun exposure per person. rice field. one day in January.

Built in Salford, the 3D billboard features a giant decorative donut with a brand new 195 calorie range SAD lamp inside and was created to launch Krispy Kremes’ creative platform, Joy Unboxed. I was.

Treat passers-by with phototherapy at the touch of a button.

Wakefern Food Corporation

Wakefern Food Corporation opened The Pantry, a no-checkout convenience store for workers at its Edison campus in New Jersey. It uses Trigo technology.

It uses computer vision with an array of cameras and shelf sensors to identify the products people pick up.

Wakefern was the first U.S. company to test Trigo’s technology, and has been deployed by multiple retailers in Europe and the U.K., including REWE and Tesco.

group app

abka Group was launched last week at NRF 2023 in New York.

Abka Nano, an autonomous store concept that has been in development for over a year and a half under the umbrella of abka Future, was introduced at the Microsoft booth.

Attending this prestigious event is not only an opportunity to establish new partnerships, but also showcase abka as one of the world’s most innovative companies in the retail industry.

Warsaw has become the world capital of autonomous stores thanks to our concept. I am delighted to have the opportunity to introduce this project to a global audience.

We want to show how new technologies created in collaboration with our partners can make life easier and free up our customers’ time.

