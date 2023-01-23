Some Google employees fired by Sundar Pichai made over $80 million a year, and many new hires were laid off





Google laid off 12,000 employees worldwide, and layoffs affected nearly every department. Google’s layoffs reportedly affected new hires, new hires and even highly paid executive professionals.

New Delhi, updated: Jan 23, 2023 11:31 IST

By Divya Bhati: The ongoing layoffs in the IT department are not only affecting new hires and recruits, but also the professionals who chair the CEO. Google, which recently laid off 12,000 employees worldwide, reportedly said goodbye to a well-known and highly paid employee whose annual salary was approaching his Rs 100 crore.

The Information reports that Google CEO Sundar Pichai has cut the roles of highly rated employees and those who held managerial positions in $500,000 to $1 million a year compensation packages. I have even done it. His recent mass layoff of 12,000 employees has affected employees across departments and organizations, from Google Cloud and Chrome to Android. “We have conducted rigorous reviews across product areas and functions to ensure that our employees and roles align with our top priorities as a company. They are across alphabets, product areas, features, levels and geographies,” Pichai said in an email to all employees on Friday.

In addition, Google asked managers to classify more employees into underperforming categories during performance reviews. A Google employee also confirmed to her Business Insider the new review system for checking on employees, and said Google introduced a new “support check-in” policy last month. your personal records. ”

Google, one of the tech giants and the dream company for many techies and other aspiring professionals, offers a dream salary package that brings the average US manager salary to about $165,000. I’m here. According to this report, in India, the average annual salary of Google employees ranges from Rs.355,348 to Rs.4,404,107. In addition, there is a full range of welfare benefits such as paid holidays and paid holidays. But last year, as economic uncertainty emerged and it struggled to sustain earnings, the company decided to take some serious cost-cutting measures, cutting budgets for employee entertainment and travel. bottom.

When employees question the decision to cut leisure budgets amid record profits and huge cash reserves, CEO Pichai equates money and perks with work enjoyment. I asked them not to.” “I remember when Google was a little shit. We should not always equate fun with money. You get to step into hard-working startups and people can have fun, and I don’t think it should always equate to money,” Pichai said at the company’s all-hands meeting in September 2022. said. The company then decided to move forward. Implementing significant cost-cutting, he announced that he would lay off 12,000 employees worldwide.

