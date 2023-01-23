Google parent company Alphabet cuts workforce by 6%, affecting 12,000 employees





The recent launch of ChatGPT, OpenAI’s chatbot, has caused concern within Google.

According to The New York Times, Google plans to “demonstrate a version of its search engine with chatbot capabilities this year” and will unveil more than 20 projects powered by artificial intelligence.

Google doesn’t have a specific timeframe for the release of its AI search demo, but other projects in an internal slide presentation look set to debut during the company’s annual I/O event in May 2023. It is reported.

Interestingly, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin reviewed the company’s AI product strategy, approved the plan, and pitched the idea to add chatbot functionality to Google’s search engine. .

Sidebar: In 2019, the co-founder retired from his day-to-day role.

Google has a competing AI technology called PaLM, but the AI ​​system has yet to be published.

Kuda, a Nigerian neobank, has obtained a license from the National Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to operate a digital bank in the country.

A neobank named KT Bank is one of five fintech startups licensed by SBP. Others include EasyPaisa, Hugo Bank, Mashreq Bank, and Raqami.

Background: In January 2022, SBP launched a licensing and regulatory framework for digital banks. And in March 2022, 20 domestic and foreign fintech startups made bids for licenses.

SBP evaluated them based on suitability and relevance, experience and financial strength, business plans, execution plans, funding and capital plans, IT and cybersecurity strategies, and outsourcing arrangements.

Hereby, Mr. Kuda and four other applicants will set up a public limited company with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. It will then begin In-Principle Approval, pending SBP approval, and be commercially launched.

Babs Ogundeyi and Musty Mustapha founded Kuda in Nigeria in 2019. The company has offices in London, Cape Town and Lagos.

Our commitment to global expansion has enabled us to access financial markets in Africa, Europe and Asia.

Fincras PSSP license Conventional PoS terminal

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted a Payment Services Solution Provider (PSSP) license to Fincra, a Nigerian fintech startup.

Payment service providers connect businesses and individuals with systems that enable them to send and receive money.

For example, when you use a bank-issued debit card, you are not communicating directly with your bank or card issuer. Instead, payment service providers, including Fincra, facilitate communication between all parties.

What does license mean? Fincra’s PSSP license allows it to provide payment services to merchants and businesses nationwide.

Businesses can now use FINCLAR virtual accounts to receive payments from outside the continent, and we also offer APIs that they can integrate to process payments. These companies can also offer virtual accounts to their customers.

Approval of the PSSP license takes place six months after the four-year-old startup is approved in principle by the CBN.

Fincra founder and CEO Wole Ayodele said on the startup’s website that the license will open new opportunities for the company and its customers.

Google lays off 12,000 employees

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced last week that it would cut 12,000 jobs, or about 6% of its global workforce, as it lays off fears of a widespread economic slowdown.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the company expanded too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for digital services soared.

As a result, we need to refocus on future-critical products and technologies such as artificial intelligence.

By the end of September 2022, Alphabet’s workforce has grown from approximately 150,000 in 2021 to approximately 187,000.

Layoffs reportedly affect departments, functions, levels of responsibility, and geographies.

Pichai said layoffs would begin immediately in the United States. However, in other countries, “this process may take longer due to local laws and practices”.

The web search and video-sharing giant is offering its US-based employees 16 weeks of retirement, a 2022 bonus, paid vacation and six months of health insurance.

The mass layoffs come just days after Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts and Amazon began laying off 18,000 employees.

Twitter to launch new ‘expensive’ blue Image: StockSnap from Pixabay

Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will launch a new “expensive” Blue subscription that will not display ads on the platform.

It’s just days after Twitter quietly banned third-party clients like Tweetbot and Twitterrific.

The company updated its developer agreement last Thursday to say that developers are not permitted to use Twitter’s APIs to “create or attempt to create services or products that replace or resemble the Twitter application.” said.

The current $11/month Twitter Blue subscription promises 50% fewer ads than “unverified”, but this feature has not been implemented.

Blue has been available on iOS since its December relaunch, but Twitter made it available to Android users for the same price last Thursday.

You also have the option to purchase an annual Blue subscription for $84.

Additionally, Musk said that in addition to the new tiers, Twitter is working to reduce the frequency and size of ads on Twitter, which it had previously hinted at.

