9 companies to watch in Israeli space technology





In December, we reported that 2023 is likely to be the year space technology explodes in Israel. We are currently focusing on some of the top companies to watch in this space.

Ever since Israel’s first lunar lander crashed into the moon in April 2019, space has captured the imagination of Israel’s tech industry.

The Start-Up Nation Central Consulting Group currently counts about 50 companies and academic institutions active in the Israeli space technology industry. Here we take a look at nine of the most promising startups.

1. Space Pharma

SpacePharma develops medicines in space.

SpacePharma project manager and engineer Vitali Rukin told ISRAEL21c.

The company has been experimenting on the International Space Station, and two years ago worked with the Italian space agency to launch an autonomous satellite with an atmospheric lock box that keeps it at body temperature. The system is remotely operated by Space Farmer staff on Earth.

SpacePharma project manager and engineer Vitali Rukin said: Photo credit: SpacePharma

Experiments have explored making more effective calcium supplements, the effects of radiation on DNA, how microgravity affects antibiotic resistance, and whether zero gravity makes cultivated meat tastier.

Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe carried one of SpacePharmas’ four-kilogram shoebox-sized labs to the International Space Station.

All you have to do is connect to power and communications, Rukin explains. We waited until he landed in Florida again to get it back. SpacePharma also plans to experiment with the Beresheet 2s orbital component.

2. Rendering of oxygen production, liquefaction, and storage facilities on the Moon by Helios Artists. Image courtesy of Helios.

If humans were to live on other planets, they would need food and air.

Israeli space tech startup Helios is developing technology to produce oxygen for fuel and ultimately for breathing, but avoiding the enormous costs of transporting oxygen from Earth would require a moon too completely out of the soil.

Fuel is in some ways even more important than making oxygen for breathing, because the heavier the cargo, the more fuel you need. Regular visits to the moon by private space companies such as SpaceX could require thousands of tons of oxygen per year as rocket propellant.

Helios will reach the moon from 2025 via the LSAS lunar landing system developed by Israel Aerospace Industries and Germany’s OHB.

Helios co-founder and CEO Jonathan Gaifuman says oxygen is more than 60 percent of the mass of a fully loaded spacecraft designed for lunar missions and beyond, making it It will become the most in-demand consumable, he said.

The technology basically melts lunar soil at 1,600 degrees Celsius and electrolyzes it to produce oxygen, which is then stored and used.

3. C space

CSpace is one of several startups fostered by Starburst Aerospace. The company’s aim is to create an observation center overlooking the Earth using telescopes mounted on microsatellites.

Amateur astronomers who can’t afford a $10,000 telescope can hone their hobby by paying a subscription to CSpace for about $10 a month.

Just five months after joining Starburst, the company has raised $7.5 million. This is a good indicator that the model was working and delivering value, Starburst’s managing director Noemi Alliel told his ISRAEL21c.

4. Ramon Space

Ramon.space develops space and radiation hardened software and hardware, as well as supercomputers for the space sector.

Such systems can be used to develop and update applications in space in real time, creating new possibilities for satellite payloads and deep space missions.

Ramon.Space CEO Avi Shabtai said:Photo by David Scholli

The company’s artificial intelligence and machine learning-based technology is already in use on satellites and over 50 space missions.

Ramon.spaces software allows satellites to communicate directly without going through intermediate ground stations. Satellites can undergo post-launch upgrades and maintenance, extending satellite life, functionality and utility.

Ramon.space has partnered with Lulav.space, another Israeli space tech startup, to provide an advanced navigation system for the Beresheet February mission.

5. Brain.space Photo credit: Brain.space

Astronaut Eitan Stibe, who left for the International Space Station earlier this year, wore a helmet with an EEG monitoring device from Israeli startup Brain.space.

We know that the microgravity environment affects physiological indicators in the body, says CEO Yair Levy. So it can affect the brain and we want to monitor it.

Astronauts have long collected heart, skin, and muscle data in space, but no one had yet measured brain activity. Brain.spaces EEG Helmet Sport 460 airbrush connects to the scalp. Astronauts are instructed to perform a variety of tasks for 20 minutes each day. The data will be uploaded to the space station laptop.

Brain.space has already demonstrated its system on the ground. Now the company is comparing EEG data to see differences in brain activity on Earth and in space. In that respect, Levy points out, the universe is an accelerator.

Brain.space has raised $8.5 million and is collaborating with the Department of Cognition and Brain Sciences at Ben-Gurion University in the Negev.

6. Dana Vaisler, an aerospace engineering student at StemRad, models AstroRad’s anti-radiation vest.Photo courtesy of Ran Yehezkel StemRad

If protecting humans from radiation is important on Earth, it’s even more important in space. StemRad develops high-tech protective gear that reduces risk for astronauts (as well as first responders, military personnel, and medical teams working close to home).

In 2018, StemRad signed a contract with NASA to test an Israeli company’s flexible polyethylene vest in space. Developed in collaboration with Lockheed Martin, the AstroRad Vest protects bone marrow and other stem cell-rich organs in the abdominal and pelvic regions.

Typical radiation levels in low Earth orbit can be 100 times higher than background levels experienced by people living in tropical regions of the globe. Additionally, radiation is particularly harmful to women because it disproportionately affects the breasts and ovaries. Because the StemRads vest specifically protects these organs, it could be the first time a woman can go to the moon and walk safely on the moon’s surface.

Despite being bulky (ranging from 6 to 65 centimeters deep depending on the area of ​​the body the vest protects), the StemRads vest is light and pliable, allowing it to perform normal tasks on long missions deep in the solar system. The company claims it’s good enough to wear while running.

7. Accubeat

Based in Jerusalem, AccuBeat manufactures small, accurate timepieces for deep space missions and defense applications such as radar, intelligence gathering, and missile detection. (AccuBeat is part of Israel’s Iron Dome system.)

The company’s ultra-stable oscillators are expected to have an accuracy of 10 minus 14 seconds in space. That’s a million times more than our watch.

Plus, AccuBeat says its clock is still ticking 15 years later. The AccuBeats system was therefore chosen to power missions to Jupiter’s moons that would take at least seven years to arrive.

Atomic clocks are not just for keeping time. Precise clock synchronization is required to provide secure wireless communications that cannot be hacked or jammed by adversaries. The opposite is also true. AccuBeats technology helps the military triangulate enemy radars and locate enemy missiles.

On the ground, the GPS system includes atomic clocks that send signals from Earth to the satellites to synchronize precise time. Without it, a hacker could spoof his GPS and drive the pilot or captain off course. AccuBeat has installed over 100 watches from Hawaii to China.

8. Space plasma science

About 14,000 small satellites are expected to be launched into space by the end of 2010. Each will require a small rocket. That’s where SpacePlasmatics comes in.

The company is developing an electric-powered plasma thruster rocket no larger than the size of a finger that draws power from solar cells. His second, stronger version of this product is roughly the size of a tennis ball.

The company was founded in 2021, based on technology developed by CEO Igal Kronhaus during his tenure at Technion.

Plasma is the fourth state of matter, Kronhaus explained to the Israeli publication CTech. A very hot ionizing gas that strips electrons from atoms. This creates a gas mixture containing freely moving electrons and ions.

A Space Plasmatics thruster first creates a plasma from a propellant and then accelerates ions through an electric field to create thrust.

These solar-powered thrusters could address the space junk problem by carrying smaller rockets on equally small satellites.

The six companies hope to have their products ready for in-orbit demonstrations within the next two years.

9. WeSpace Technologies hopper robot can fly over difficult terrain on the moon. Photo courtesy of WeSpace

Once on the moon or Mars, we need a vehicle to help us explore the surface. WeSpace is developing a thruster-powered, wheeled flying robot known as a Hopper.

Less than 5% of the months are surveyed. Land rovers have difficulty handling some of the steep and rugged terrain. Ground vehicles also lack the speed, maneuverability, and connectivity to travel long distances.

WeSpaces Solution: Fly, Don’t Drive. Hopper can autonomously map much larger areas of the lunar surface and even explore underground lava tubes and tunnels.

By offering lunar exploration as a service and selling the data collected by the hopper to stakeholders on Earth, WeSpace believes it can fuel a new space economy. Yigal Harel, his CTO at WeSpaces, said he previously served as program director for the Beresheet lunar lander.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.israel21c.org/9-companies-to-watch-in-israeli-space-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

