Life After the Tech Apocalypse: Tech Predictions for 2023

But as troubling as these events were, we can’t say there was an apocalypse or any other no-return scenario. I’ve seen this cycle repeated many times in the past, including the dot-com bubble and his 2008 market crash. Periods of volatility are often followed by periods of major innovation and healthy and necessary change within the industry. With that in mind, here are my predictions for a better 2023.

1. Automation will continue to be the focus

Security and workflow automation are consistent trends in 2022 and will continue into 2023. Today’s security operations still involve a significant amount of manual work. Automation of manual tasks plays a big role when companies try to control costs. Organizations are expected to gravitate toward solutions that offer automation, end-to-end workflow management, and easy integration. As a result, point technologies that require a lot of management become increasingly obsolete.

Key prerequisites for automation include integration standards, data format standards, and policy definition standards. Without standards, automation at scale is impossible. As an industry, we have made strides in our use of APIs, adoption of the Open Policy Agent (OPA), and Sigma, a universal signature format for threat detection. However, there is still a long way to go before seamless integration and automation between different technology products.

2. Response and recovery

More emphasis than ever has been placed on automated response and recovery. The cyber industry has done a great job with detection and prevention, and many past innovations have focused on these aspects. But I think the key here will be an initiative focused on what to do after an incident is detected.

Many products in the past were used solely to detect and report security incidents, leaving security teams in a position to figure out how to triage, analyze, and respond to incidents. Looking at NIST’s cybersecurity framework, recovery has always been a weak link for the security industry. As such, recovery and response will be a huge undertaking requiring enormous human capital. Now we see what the cultivators are saying. Please take care of yourself. This trend of automated response and recovery will continue in 2023 and beyond.

Learn more: How to ensure a successful digital transformation in 2023 and beyond

3. Security engineering is the future

Software continues to be designed and released at a breakneck pace, and this underscores the phrase “software is eating the world.” Supporting and accelerating the creation and release of new software is a top priority for many companies. Unfortunately, rushing new products to market often comes at the expense of security.

We believe security is becoming an integral part of the engineering process. Companies like Snyk and Github are leading the way in innovation. In 2023, this trend will accelerate as there are even fewer options for delaying development for security purposes. The demand for treating security as an engineering principle and embedding it more into development workflows and processes should accelerate.

4. More opportunities in cybersecurity

With an alarming number of layoffs at Amazon, Twitter and other tech companies, some might believe that the tech industry, including cybersecurity, is in rapid decline. An industry with far more open positions. This allows the cyber industry to do things differently than other segments of the market. We are already seeing talented teams from all over the world, not constrained by geography or background. The infusion of fresh thoughts from every field is inspiring and points the way to a future full of possibilities.

Current geopolitical threats, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine and strained diplomatic relations between the United States and China, may also fuel innovation within the cybersecurity industry. The situation in Russia and Ukraine has already led to innovations, such as securing Starlink terminals. Wariness of China has led to stricter requirements for secure edge computing and secure remote access for cross-border teams and collaboration. These innovations could prepare us for the worst geopolitical scenarios, but meanwhile they are driving positive changes in how we adopt and use technology, especially in cybersecurity.

After such a difficult year, some may find it difficult to be optimistic about what the tech world has in store for 2023. These concerns are especially valid when a company like Meta lays off his 11,000 employees. Like Amazon and Twitter, Meta is a household name, and when we hear a household name experiencing existential problems, it’s not just us, but everyone around us who knows what the future holds. may be pessimistic about what lies ahead.

But keep in mind that the tech industry is built on change and innovation. In fact, some of the best innovations and big companies were built during economic downturns. When one era begins to fade, the next one is already in motion.

Image Source: Shutterstock

