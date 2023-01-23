Digital transformation: what has changed and what hasn’t





Each year Red Hat sponsors the Global Tech Outlook survey, which asks IT leaders around the world about their funding priorities, cloud strategy, and digital transformation efforts. The latest is The2023 Global Tech Outlook, which he surveyed over 1,700 IT leaders in May and June of last year. With our focus on digital transformation in a chaotic global environment, we were particularly interested in seeing what has changed and what has not changed in this area.

Definitions vary, but we see digital transformation as a rethinking of technology, but more than a rethinking of processes and culture to better serve customers and increase business flexibility and resilience. I’m seeing With that in mind, it might be worth exploring why we haven’t seen companies say they’re embarking on a digital transformation journey in the past few years.

For example, in a survey conducted in 2020, only 15% of respondents said their organization was in the top category, but 84% had seriously started digital transformation (emerging, transforming , acceleration, and primary). In fact, with the digital transformation underway, are businesses in a better place today than they were then?

not really.

That number has bounced back a bit between then and now, but not by much. And last year saw a drop in the top categories (12%). Relatively few (6%) said their digital transformation projects were stagnating, but in reality many projects are stagnant.

Digital transformation strategies remain the top non-IT funding priority in the current report, as they were two years ago.

It’s hard to believe, given how quickly many businesses have adapted to remote and hybrid work, and the increasing threat of the cybersecurity landscape. But initiatives like this may point to a deeper truth, which can be summarized as follows. A CIO’s job never ends.

Most companies are digitally transforming, but much more needs to be done. It’s probably the company we don’t think we should pay the most attention to. They recognize that there are still many possibilities ahead.

One of the big changes this year was the absolute top priority in digital transformation.

not all of them. At 9% the cost is still low on the list. Culture, speed, and experience are in the same general range. But this year, innovation and security are vying for the top spot, with security up his one point from last year when he was down seven points. Innovation remains a top priority, as evidenced by his close second place ranking in this and other surveys. For example, Red Hats 2022 The State of Enterprise Open Source reports that ensuring organizations have access to the latest innovations is one of the key benefits of enterprise open source software.

But given the spotlight on security and the real financial and reputational risks that data breaches, ransomware, and other security-related failures can bring, security emerges as a top priority. It’s not a big surprise that they did. Required.

Barriers to digital transformation haven’t changed much in recent years. Skillset or talent gaps top the list, followed by integration issues, technical debt, and security or regulatory gaps/risks. The shortage of human resources such as IT is often talked about.

In many cases it is not very clear what strategy a company follows to do something about it. A 2022 Digital Transformation Refocused: New Goals Require New Strategies Harvard Business Review Analytic Services report (sponsored by Red Hat) found that upskilling/training is not a primary business goal for most organizations over the next year. This is his one of the least cited priorities in his 14% of respondents. Additionally, nearly one-third (31%) said they disagreed with their organization being the leader in providing training to improve or modernize employee skill sets for the future. I’m here.

The Global Tech Outlook Report for 2023 paints a perhaps more optimistic picture. Digital transformation was the top overall priority for non-IT funding, followed by technical/technology skills training and people/process skills training. Combined training categories rank higher than digital transformation.

It is always reasonable to question whether funding priorities are followed up when allocating funds and time, but at least there is recognition that employee development should be a priority. I have.

Companies are investing in digital transformation, and they are investing in whatever exactly that term means in the context of their business. Most people aren’t even close to declaring victory yet, and the reality is that they probably aren’t going to (and shouldn’t). There are always new technologies to integrate with new processes to streamline. But it needs people above all. And in some ways, the challenge is greater today than ever before.

