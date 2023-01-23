Samsung Innovation Campus Program Launches AI, IoT, Big Data, Coding & Programming Courses in 8 Cities, Helping 3,000 Young People Upskill.Samsung Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthen Digital India





Students undergoing training at centers located in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa and Karnataka

Youth undergo classroom training and complete work on practical acme projects in their chosen technical areas

Soft skills training and placements offered to increase employability

Samsung India has launched the CSR program Samsung Innovation Campus at eight campuses across the country. The aim is to help his 3,000 underprivileged youth improve their skills and find relevant employment in future technological areas such as AI, IoT, big data, coding and programming.

With this, Samsung reiterates its commitment to be a strong partner of India, working with the government to empower the country’s youth and fulfill its mission of #PoweringDigitalIndia.

A National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) accredited organization, ESSCI delivers its programs through a national network of accredited training and education partners. Samsung India has signed MoU with ESSCI in September 2022.

Samsung Innovation Campus Program courses have been launched at Lucknow University, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) in New Delhi and Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekananda Technical University in Bhilai, SRR College of Arts & Sciences in Karimnagar and Central Tool Room & Training. rice field. Center in Bhubaneswar, Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic College in Bangalore and Lankapari Buraya College in Visakhapatnam.

Our global citizenship initiative, Samsung Innovation Campus, is closely tied to India’s development agenda. Through this initiative, we hope to empower young people and create opportunities for them in the tech sector of the future, further boost India’s growth story and reinforce our commitment to empowering Digital India. Partha Ghosh, his Head of CSR and Communications for Samsung Southwest Asia, said:

The Samsung Innovation Campus aims to empower young people aged 18 to 25 to improve their future technology skills and increase their employability. These are the key technology skills of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Students enrolled in courses undergo pre-course assessments and undergo classroom training by professors from eight institutions. Courses are split into small batches of her 30 students on average, ensuring focused training for individual students and providing in-depth learning opportunities on advanced techniques.

They are also provided with the right tools to understand the practical application of each technology they are working on. I got a Galaxy Upcycling kit consisting of an ESP32 Dev board, a micro 5p cable, 2 resistors, 1 LED, 1 tactile switch, 1 breadboard and 1 breadboard. Includes jumper cable MM, 1 USB Type-C adapter and cable, and 1 micro 5p USB adapter to give you hands-on experience of how the technology works.

Young people enrolled in the program undergo classroom training and complete hands-on capstone project work in selected technical areas from AI, IoT, Big Data, Coding and Programming. The required project phases for certification are designed to help students gain hands-on experience in their respective courses.

Those who choose the AI ​​course will receive 270 hours of theory training and complete 80 hours of project work. On the other hand, those who choose an IoT or Big Data course will receive 160 hours of training and complete 80 hours of project work.

Participants who choose the Coding & Programming course complete 80 hours of training and participate in a 4-day hackathon to finish the course.

They will also receive soft skills training to increase their employability and will be able to find employment in relevant organizations.

After completing the course, students attend job fairs and are supported in the process of finding jobs that match their skills.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/in/samsung-innovation-campus-program-commences-ai-iot-big-data-and-coding-reaffirms-samsungs-commitment-to-powering The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos