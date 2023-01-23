News, Leaks and Expected Release Dates





The Pixel Fold (the name used for Google’s foldable device) has been rumored for months. Rumors had it that the device would come out last year, but that never happened. Now, according to several sources, the upcoming Google foldable is set to launch in his 2023.

Google is rumored to be announcing a number of devices this year, including the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Watch 2, and the device I’m most interested in, the Pixel Fold.

Let’s take a look at some of the rumors and leaks we’ve seen over the last few months. increase.

specification

Main Screen: 7.57″ 120Hz 2K, Infinity Flex Display | Cover Screen: 5.78″

158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm (8.3mm including camera bump)

Two 9.5 megapixel hole punch cameras

Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass

Color: White, Black, Fold

According to previous rumors, the Pixel Fold will feature a 5.78-inch cover display supplied by Samsung Display and is expected to enter mass production in July or August of this year. The cover display will also feature a 9.5-megapixel hole-punch camera. The Pixel Fold sports a 2K 7.57-inch (some sources say 7.69-inch) foldable panel, with a 120 Hz refresh rate display inside. Additionally, the phone will feature an additional hole-punch selfie shooter to the right of this folding screen.

Howtoisolve reports that the unfolded size will be around 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7 mm (8.3 mm including the camera bump).

The handset is also expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera similar to that available on the Pixel 7 series. The phone will reportedly come in ‘Silver’ and ‘Black’ colorways and come with USB-C charging, 12GB of RAM and Tensor. G2, Android 13L, etc.

We don’t know the specs for the other cameras yet, but it’s possible that the device will have one or two 12-megapixel cameras. Additionally, it’s unclear about the phone’s weight, storage variants, and more.

availability

It’s unclear when the Pixel Fold will officially arrive. That said, there are several possible launch windows. According to the Android Authority, the handset is expected to launch alongside the Pixel 7a, which we see at Google I/O in May. However, other sources indicate that these phones could launch in his late August, possibly alongside his Pixel 8 series, in Q3 2023.

As such, we don’t have a definite date or release window, but it’s possible we’ll see the foldable in May or Q3.

price

The Pixel is expected to be priced at US$1,799 (approximately US$2,390 CAD at time of writing).

rendering

Below are some renderings of what the Pixel Fold might look like.

(From September 2nd)

(From November 14th)

Image credit: Howtoisolve

Source: Jon Prosser, Digital Chat Station (Weibo), Android Authority, OnLeaks, Howtoisolve, The New York Times

