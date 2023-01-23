Ulster University seeks production company partners for 26m virtual technology project





The University of Ulster is seeking key film industry partners for its new 26-metre visual arts facility. The facility aims to attract more large-scale screen productions to Belfast from around the world.

With five sound stages and screening rooms at Belfast Harbor Studios, Studio Ulster is set to be the world’s most technologically advanced purpose-built virtual production complex.

For the first time in the industry, it brings together academic research and expertise with industry leaders.

Virtual production has emerged as one of the most cutting-edge technologies, used in a string of recent blockbusters such as The Mandalorian Disney+ series and Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power.

It enables filmmakers to shoot movies using computer-assisted production and visualization filmmaking methods as real-time computer graphics interact with real-life characters. , animation, and is considered a game changer in the gaming industry.

Studio Ulster is developed by Ulster University in partnership with Belfast Harbor and supported by Northern Ireland Screen.

The tender was announced in December as part of a wider investment of over 70 million related to Studio Ulster. This is made possible by the Belfast Region City Deal, Belfast Harbour, the University of Ulster and the leveling of funds.

A designated company or consortium through the process becomes a commercial operator, equipped with a dedicated Belfast studio and supporting large-scale productions around the world.

Declan Keaney, Professor of Screen Technology and Innovation at the University of Ulster and Director of Research, Development and Innovation at Studio Ulster, said it would ensure Northern Ireland’s competitiveness in the screen industry.

This commercial opportunity has brought us to an exciting milestone in the development of Studio Ulster, he said.

The company or consortium that secures this deal will serve the demand of the rapidly growing European market and will become a hub for screen production here in Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland is one of the best locations outside of London to produce film, television, animation and games. A unique real-time project.

Richard Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Ireland Screens, described Studio Ulster as a bold and ambitious example of how sustainable growth in Northern Ireland’s economy can be achieved in partnership. bottom.

Innovation and digital disruption are at the heart of the Ministry of Economy’s 10X strategy. Through Studio Ulster, the University of Ulster and Belfast Harbour, presenting an opportunity to further strengthen Northern Ireland’s impressive service to the global film industry, welcomes the latest projects. A milestone, he said.

Continued investment includes increasing the number of games offered on the McGee University campus beginning in September, which reflects the growth of video games as the world’s largest entertainment market and supports the critical digital skills needed to support creatives. Includes a new BSc (Hons) for design and development. Northwest industry.

Final year screen production student Dylan Porter said: Not only has he learned the necessary skills and gained practical experience from the experts at the University of Ulster, but his Ulster development has also demonstrated the scale and importance of the opportunity to pursue one’s career ambitions. .

Studio Ulster will be fully operational for film production from early 2024.

