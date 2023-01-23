Why is ChatGPT’s growing popularity putting pressure on Google?





Image Source: UNSPLASH ChatGPT: New AI Chatbot Gives Google Competition

ChatGPT, which has taken over the chatbot market from Google, is reportedly competing for the money. ChatGPT is quickly gaining popularity on Google due to its advanced technology and simple design. In response, Google has started developing its own version of his AI search engine and plans to unveil around 21 new products at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event.

ChatGPT’s rising popularity is putting pressure on Google, according to a New York Times report. This year, the company plans to introduce more than 20 new products of his and a chatbot-enhanced version of the search engine. Former Google Research Director D. Sivakumar argued that ChatGPT is setting a necessary standard for the new search experience and that it represents a significant vulnerability for Google.

Despite this challenge, Google has the resources and tools to remain competitive in the industry through the use of artificial intelligence. Google is also getting advice from his Larry Page and Sergey Brin to work on a new AI chatbot. Brin and Page signed off on plans to further integrate chatbot functionality into Google’s search engine, guiding leaders in the company’s focus on artificial intelligence.

Developed by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence lab, ChatGPT is a language model that uses cutting-edge technology to provide users with an efficient and fast experience. Google may face competition from his ChatGPT, but the company has a history of overcoming challenges and may continue to do so.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q.What is ChatGPT?

A. ChatGPT is a language model developed by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence laboratory. We utilize cutting-edge technology to provide our users with an efficient and fast experience.

Q. How does ChatGPT compare to Google’s search engine?

A. Google is still the dominant player in the industry, but with ChatGPT’s advanced technology and intuitive design, Google is struggling to catch up.

