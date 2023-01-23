Apple AirPods Pro Price: Apple AirPods Pro is available for Rs 1,150 after discount of Rs 20,250 exclusively on Flipkart.Learn more





The Apple AirPods Pro are the company’s flagship TWS earbuds. Premium earbuds have a smaller size, longer battery life, and better audio quality. The AirPods Pro are currently priced at Rs 26,990 on Apple’s official website and the earphones were heavily discounted during the Flipkart Republic Day sale. You can buy it.

The Apple AirPods Pro are currently available on Flipkart for Rs 21,400. Flipkart offers discounts up to Rs 19,000 when you trade in your old smartphone, so you can lower the price of your AirPods Pro. Buyers are also entitled to 10% discount up to Rs 1,250 on Federal Bank debit and credit card transactions, HSBC credit card and EMI transactions. This means you can get Apple AirPods Pro for Rs 1,150 after applying all bank discounts and offers.

Apple claims the AirPods Pro provide over 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case. The earbuds include a transparency mode to hear and interact with your surroundings. It also features adaptive EQ that automatically adjusts the music to the shape of your ear. Apple AirPods Pro come with soft, tapered silicone tips in three sizes for a custom fit. The silicone tip is sweat and water resistant.

Apple AirPods Pro is an upgraded version of Apple AirPods, the world’s most famous earbuds. Apple AirPods Pro feature improved handling, noise cancellation, a shorter stem, and much more. Apple recently released the Apple AirPods Pro 2, and earlier this year, the company introduced his MagSafe charging to his first generation AirPods Pro. Frequently Asked Questions How can you tell if an AirPods Pro is a fake? Entering the serial number into the counterfeit device provided to Macwelt immediately reveals the device’s authenticity.What is Apple AirPods Pro Improvisation? The AirPods Pro have improved processing, noise cancellation, a shorter stem, and a host of other features.

Disclaimer: This content is produced by an external agency. The views expressed herein are those of their respective authors/organizations and do not represent the views of The Economic Times (ET). ET does not endorse, endorse or recommend its content and is not responsible in any way. Please take all necessary steps to ensure that the information and content provided is correct, updated and verified. ET DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE REPORT AND THEIR CONTENTS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/new-updates/apple-airpods-pro-are-available-on-flipkart-only-at-rs-1150-after-rs-20250-discount-check-details/articleshow/97230217.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos