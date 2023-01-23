World of Warcraft Goes Offline in China, Losing Millions of Gamers | China





Millions of Chinese players of the role-playing epic World of Warcraft (WoW) have ordered the game to go offline after a dispute between US developer Blizzard and its local partner NetEase. A sad farewell to the land of Azeroth because it is set.

Popular all over the world, especially in the 2000s, WoW is an online multiplayer role-playing game set in a fantasy medieval world. Known for being immersive and addictive, players can spend hundreds of hours playing it.

Blizzards games have been available in China since 2008 in partnership with NetEase. Local laws require foreign developers to partner with Chinese companies to enter the market.

However, after 14 years of hosting millions of players in China, the two companies announced in November that talks to renew their operating contract had failed to reach an agreement. We will be offline at midnight local time on Tuesday.

Other popular titles from the world’s biggest California developers, such as Overwatch, Diablo III and Hearthstone, will suffer the same fate.

The ending was written by one Weibo user, accompanied by a crying emoji.

It wasn’t just a game. It was also a memory for an entire generation of young Chinese, wrote another.

Wu, a 30-year-old PhD student and longtime fan, said the two companies are holding players hostage.

Last week, Blizzard China said it had asked for an exceptional six-month contract extension, which NetEase refused.

One day, developers and gamers will have a whole new level of understanding of just how much damage a jerk can do as the behind-the-scenes story is told. right.

Blizzard said it is in discussions with several potential partners who share its values ​​in order to continue offering titles in China.

According to Blizzard China, the disabling of the Chinese servers wasn’t the end, it was just an unfortunate temporary outage. Blizzard says the game can store user data for use if it returns to China.

But Wu, who played WoW for up to three hours a day, saw the bright side of the story. I didn’t give his wife enough time. He said that now that World of Warcraft is gone, I want to make amends.

