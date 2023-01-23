Spotify cuts 6% of its workforce





London CNN —

Spotify (SPOT) on Monday announced it would cut 6% of its workforce to cut costs, while tech companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) cut jobs as the global economy slowed.

In a letter to employees posted on the company’s website, CEO Daniel Ek took full responsibility for the job cuts, saying they were difficult but necessary.

Like many leaders, I wanted to maintain a strong tailwind from the pandemic and believed that our broader global business and reduced exposure to the impact of the slowdown in advertising would shut us down. . In hindsight, he said, I was too ambitious to invest in earnings growth ahead of time.

The Stockholm-headquartered music streaming business had around 9,800 employees worldwide as of September 30, according to earnings reports.

The company’s shares, which have nearly halved over the past 12 months, are up more than 4% in pre-market trading in New York. Spotify’s stock is up 24% year-to-date, according to Refinitiv data.

Over the past few months, major tech companies have quickly reversed pandemic hiring, adding thousands of workers to meet surging demand from homes and businesses for services such as online shopping and video conferencing. I was allowed to.

The same company recently cut staff significantly as inflation weighed on consumer spending and rising interest rates weighed on funding. Demand for digital services during the pandemic has also waned as people return to living offline.

Over the past three months, Meta, the parent company of Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Facebook (FB), has announced plans to cut more than 50,000 employees from its overall ranks. .

For the most part, recent job cuts represent only a relatively small percentage of each company’s overall headcount, essentially erasing last year’s increases at some companies, leaving huge workforces.

Spotify’s decision to cut about 590 people is part of a broader organizational restructuring to improve efficiency and speed up decision-making, according to Ek. As part of the change, engineering and production work will be centralized. Chief Content Officer Dawn Ostroff has also decided to leave the company, Ek said.

Spotify reported a loss of $228 million ($248 million) in the most recent fiscal quarter ended September 30, with operating expenses up 65%, according to an investor presentation.

By 2022, operating expenses will grow at twice the rate of the company’s revenue, Ek said.

That would have been unsustainable in the long term in any climate, but in a challenging macro environment it would be even more difficult to close the gap. I’ve been trying, but it just wasn’t enough.

Claire Duffy contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/23/tech/spotify-job-cuts/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos