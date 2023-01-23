Spotify cuts 6% of its workforce, affecting 600 TechCrunch





Music streaming service Spotify has announced a series of layoffs affecting about 6% of its global workforce. In its latest earnings release, the company said he has 9,808 full-time employees working at Spotify. Today’s move will affect approximately 600 employees.

Like many other leaders, I want to maintain a strong tailwind from the pandemic and believed that our broader global business and low risk to the impact of a slowdown in advertising will isolate us. To that employee.

In hindsight, I was too ambitious to invest in earnings growth ahead of time. For this reason, we are currently reducing our employee base by approximately 6% across the company. He added that I take full responsibility for the actions leading up to today.

Daniel Eks’ letter is considerably longer than other internal memos announcing layoffs. In addition to this difficult announcement, he says Spotify is not efficient enough to guarantee the company’s long-term success.

It’s slowing down because it still spends a lot of time syncing slightly different strategies. And in a difficult economic environment, efficiency becomes more important, he said.

There are also some adjustments to the steering of the company. Dawn Ostroff, chief executive of content and advertising, is leaving the company. Alex Norstrm, formerly Chief Freemium Business Officer, will be Spotify’s new Chief Business Officer, the only person in charge of the business.

Gustav Sderstrm, Chief Product Officer for over a decade, remains with the company, overseeing most of the engineering and product work. So it doesn’t sound like much has changed on this front.

According to Daniel Ek, Spotify’s current trajectory is unsustainable in the long term, so the company had to implement layoffs.To provide some perspective on the reasons for making this decision, Spotify’s growth in 2022 [operating expenses] Exceeded revenue growth by 2x [] As you know, we’ve made considerable efforts over the past few months to keep costs down, but it just wasn’t enough.

Affected Spotify employees will be invited to one-on-one conversations over the next few hours. They receive severance pay that varies according to local notice period requirements and the employee’s tenure. On average, an employee receives her 5 months of severance pay.

Any unused vacation accrued will be paid and health insurance will continue during retirement. In its filing, the company estimates that it will incur approximately 35 million to 45 million in retirement-related expenses. Spotify also offers immigration and career support.

Spotify’s stock price fell 50% last year to $97.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at $104 in pre-market trading, up 6.22% compared to Friday’s close.

Last week, Microsoft announced it would lay off 10,000 jobs, while Google’s parent company announced it would cut 12,000 jobs. Amazon, Meta, Salesforce, and many other smaller companies have all announced layoffs of their own in recent weeks. Today, Spotify is joining this unfortunate trend.

