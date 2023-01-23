How passwords are stored and what you need to know about online password managers





Q: I’m considering switching to 1Password due to concerns about the recent LastPass breach. Before I switch and delete my LastPass account, what should I know or should I use a cloud-based password manager?

Answer: Password security remains one of the most difficult problems, even for the tech savvy.

We all have tons of online accounts, and remembering all those long, complex passwords is impossible without some help.

The go-to for most people is to use the same password for multiple accounts. This is extremely dangerous due to the constant threat of data breaches.

Anyone using the same password on multiple accounts can easily be compromised on all of those accounts, from a single compromise to any one of them.

In the world of cybersecurity, we often hear that there are three types of companies. Companies that have been compromised, companies that may be compromised, and companies that have been compromised and have not yet discovered it.

Stolen credentials are routinely sent to automated bots that thousands of popular online sites use something called credential stuffing to see if passwords are being used elsewhere. increase. If you’re still using the same password everywhere, stop now.

Some form of password manager is not an option, it’s a necessity for all of us.

Recent LastPass Breach

In the past, I’ve recommended LastPass as a strong password manager, but several recent incidents (https://bit.ly/3HjCnyt) have taken millions of users’ trust for granted. It is shaking while

The CEO said cybercriminals could try to obtain customer data such as names, email addresses, phone numbers and billing information and brute force master passwords for compromised information.

While the violation itself is disturbing, concerns about how they handled public disclosure (https://bit.ly/3QSjrK3) are equally a consideration for those fenced about switching. maybe.

Emergency measures for LastPass users

Whether you continue to use LastPass or switch to another option, you should change your Master Password and all associated passwords on all accounts to play safely.

Stolen passwords, even encrypted, can be broken and can quickly expose you to massive problems.

Either way, you have to do all this extra work, so if you don’t want to rely on LastPass, it’s a good time to consider alternatives.

Exporting data from LastPass

Luckily, LastPass’ export feature makes switching to a new password manager relatively easy.

Here are all the details about the LastPass to 1Password transfer: https://bit.ly/3kqXKonor The export instructions are for use in other programs only.

Should I stop using cloud-based managers?

The first thing to understand is that virtually everything you use to manage passwords has inherent risks. That’s why it’s important to choose the option with the lowest risk.

We’ve found that using the same password everywhere is the most risky, so any other password choice is more secure.

Creating a hidden file on your smartphone or computer (https://bit.ly/3ZOOScA) is exponentially more secure than using the same password everywhere, but encrypting all your credentials is even more so. It’s safe.

The ultimate question is whether a cloud-based service approach is more secure than what you are doing today.

Ken Colburn is the founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services (datadoctors.com). Ask technical questions at facebook.com/DataDoctors or Twitter @TheDataDoc.

