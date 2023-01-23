Mac mini (M2 Pro) review: A great upgrade for the price





Expert Ratings at a Glance Pros Small and Quiet Great improvement to display output options M2 Pro is fast Cons No overpriced design improvements for what you get (front ports etc) Our Verdict

Upgrades to the M2 Pro, along with display output and wireless upgrades, make this a worthy replacement for the aging Intel-based Mac mini. But the price is too high, so those who don’t opt ​​for the base model would be better off opting for Mac Studio’s cheapest option instead.

Price at time of review

$1,299

Today’s lowest price: Mac mini (M2 Pro)

$1299

out of service

out of service

And then there was one.

With the introduction of the new Mac mini, the only Mac officially sold by Apple is still the Mac Pro, which still uses Intel chips. The low-end Mac mini was upgraded to his M1 processor a little over two years ago, but Apple continued to market his Intel-based model in 2018 as the more expensive option. Apple has now updated the lower-end model to his M2 and replaced that Intel-based model with his new M2 Pro Mac mini.

The M2 model gets Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and the price drops from $699 to $599. It’s a great system for beginners. The M2 Pro model gets two more Thunderbolt 4 ports (four total), upgrades the HDMI port to HDMI 2.1 (supports 4K at 240Hz and 8K at 60Hz), and of course, a more powerful processor. increase. Pricing starts at $1,299, which is $200 more than the outdated and now-discontinued Intel-based model.

At its $1,299 entry-level price, you get a cutback version of the M2 Pro with only a 10-core CPU (6 performance cores, 4 efficiency cores) and a 16-core GPU. To get the full M2 Pro with 12 CPU cores (8 performance, 4 efficiency) and 19 GPU cores, you have to pay an additional $300.

Also, that $1,299 model is only available with 512 GB of storage. That’s a bit on the low side for that price—the jump to 1 TB costs another $200. Add those two minimal upgrades together and you get a full M2 Pro, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage for $1,799. This is the configuration I tested here.

M2 Pro Mac mini: Some upgrades but no design changes

It’s great to see Apple jumping on the Wi-Fi 6E bandwagon with the new Mac mini. Upgrading to Bluetooth 5.3 isn’t currently used for what Bluetooth 5.0 can’t do, but it’s great for the future. Even better are the two additional Thunderbolt 4 ports on the M2 Pro version (4 total) and HDMI 2.1 which supports resolutions up to 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 240Hz. However, be aware that when you connect two Thunderbolt displays simultaneously, resolutions and refresh rates start to be limited. Up to 3 displays, 2 Thunderbolt 6K 60Hz, 1 HDMI 4K 60Hz.

The Mac mini’s design hasn’t changed in a decade, but at least it has HDMI 2.1.

Jason Cross / Foundry

But the upgrade ends here. The rumor factory hinted at a design revamp that we didn’t get.It’s not always necessary, but some colors like the M1 iMac would have been nice. You can, but the only color available is still silver.

To make matters worse, I was spoiled by the perfectly wise decision to put two USB-C ports and an SDXC card slot on the front of the Mac Studio. This is the user-friendly update we’ve been hoping for in the new Mac mini, and it feels strange to not have it.

M2 Pro Mac mini: CPU Performance

The leap from Intel to Apple Silicon is worth noting, but comparing the old Intel Mac mini to its replacement is maddening. That system hadn’t been updated in his 4+ years, and the best processor was a Core i7-8700B. This is Intel’s 8th generation Coffee Lake architecture mobile CPU, which wasn’t all that new at the time (the latest being 13th generation!). You can find an old review of that system here, and I’m surprised Apple hasn’t made any meaningful redesign since his circa 2010.

If you want to know how the regular M2 version of the Mac mini performs, you don’t have to test it, but the M2 MacBook Air will probably perform very similarly. See our M2 MacBook Air review for those numbers.

Let’s start with Geekbench 5, its flagship CPU performance benchmark.

Apple promises up to 20% more CPU performance on the M2 Pro and M2 Max, and at least in our multi-core Geekbench 5 tests, it more or less delivers. It features up to 4 efficiency cores instead of 2 like the M1 Pro and M1 Max, and tweaks the clock speed. Single core performance increases by about 10%.

Moving to Cinebench (which uses the CPU for offline 3D raytraced rendering), we see a similar situation.

One core is about 8% faster, but all 12 cores are about 20% faster than the 10 core M2 Pro and M2 Max.

HandBrake Video Converter is a test of CPU performance or specialized video hardware, depending on how it’s configured. Transcode his 4K version of the royalty-free Tears of Steel video to H.265 using a CPU and a video encoder (“VideoToolbox” framework version).

It’s much better than a hot and slow laptop when encoding using the CPU, but it’s only about 10% faster than the M1 Max. Up to about 18% faster with the video encoder.

This isn’t a CPU test, but it’s a great place to post quick storage benchmark results. The Blackmagic Disk Speed ​​Test is a simple, quick and free test anyone can run to measure the read and write performance of your storage for your video production needs.

The SSD performance has roughly doubled since the first M1 days, but has stayed in the 5-6 GB/s range since then. These are very good performance numbers. Apple doesn’t mess around with storage performance.

M2 Pro Mac mini: GPU Performance

According to Apple, the GPU is up to 30% faster than the M2 Pro. Part of that is due to architectural improvements such as better caching, and part is due to having more GPU cores. In this case, the M2 Pro has 19 cores and the M1 Pro has 16 cores.

There aren’t many high-end games for the Mac, and even fewer with great benchmarking tools that you can use repeatedly. Still, it’s nice to see Rise of the Tomb Raider run at 1080p, with the High preset well over 100 frames per second.

This is actually more than a 30% improvement, but again CPU performance is a key factor here (especially as the game is optimized for Intel CPUs running Rosetta transforms). It’s interesting that the M1 Max performs similarly despite his 32 GPU cores, but those older titles that use the Rosetta transform are probably also due to his CPU performance. Limited.

Geekbench has GPU benchmarks that emphasize using the GPU for general-purpose computing (such as face recognition and edge detection) rather than drawing 3D graphics.

The M2 Pro is about 20% faster here, but can’t keep up with the M1 Max and its 32 GPU cores.

While the iMovie test of stabilizing and exporting a 4K home movie taxed the video encoding hardware above all else, the stabilization feature taxed the neural engine and CPU quite a bit.

Since the M1 Max has two video encoding engines, the M2 Pro can’t keep up with its export speed, and the performance of the M2 Pro is similar to the M1 Pro. But with the M2 Pro’s faster CPU and Neural Engine, it’s faster than the M1 Max when applying video stabilization.

Should I buy the M2 Pro Mac mini?

The M2 Pro is what we would expect when it comes to performance.Taking the gap between the M1 and M2 and applying it to the M1 Pro gives us a better Neural Engine, typically 10% depending on the limiting factor 20% better performance. This is a nice upgrade from the M1 Pro and clearly a lot better than the M2. Needless to say, it’s a complete sucker for the Intel-based Mac mini it replaces, but that system is so old that it doesn’t even use the same tools for benchmarking.

If there’s one problem with this system, it’s the price. $1,099 was a reasonable starting price for a higher-tier Mac mini, but it’s really disappointing that the new model has gone up about 20% to bring him to $1,299. With the low-tier M2 Mac mini starting as low as $599, the gap is bigger than ever.

A few colors would be appreciated, but the Mac Studio’s front USB-C port and SDXC slot need more.

Jason Cross / Foundry

And those considering the M2 Pro Mac mini probably don’t want the $1,299 model with 2 CPU cores and 3 GPU cores disabled and only 512GB of storage. You’ll want to jump up to a full M2 Pro for $300 and a 1 TB SSD for $200 for a total of $1,799.

Consider the entry-level Mac Studio at $1,999, an M1 Max with a 24-core GPU, double the memory bandwidth, and double the RAM (32GB vs. 16GB). Additionally, there are two USB-C ports and an SDXC slot on the front. The only advantages of the M2 Pro Mac mini are Wi-Fi 6E and HDMI 2.1.

Unless Apple raises the price of the Mac Studio significantly when it gets the M2 Max upgrade, it will definitely be a better buy. Another, as usual, is Apple’s exorbitant prices for storage and RAM upgrades. Charge $400 to go from 16GB to 32GB of RAM and $200 to go from a 512GB SSD to 1TB, which is more than double the retail price of top-of-the-line PC hardware. We’re used to Apple charging a big premium for this stuff, but it’s getting out of hand, none of it can be upgraded, and Apple sells it at crazy markup prices. The fact that you have to buy at just makes things… worse.

So a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the same M2 Pro is a laptop with an HDR display, keyboard, trackpad, SDXC card slot and battery for just $700 more than a Mac mini.

The M2 Pro Mac mini is a really nice machine. Ultra-compact, quiet, and fast – a welcome replacement for the Intel-based models of yesteryear. Apple has finally embraced Wi-Fi 6E and HDMI 2.1 as well. However, even among Apple hardware, the price is lousy. If Apple had kept the $1,099 starting price and offered a slightly more reasonable upgrade price, it might have been a different story. please.

