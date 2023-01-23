Get hands-on with Sony’s DualSense Edge controller for PlayStation 5





The DualSense Edge controller is Sony’s latest accessory for the PlayStation 5, offering a high degree of customization at a similarly high price. The PS5’s default controller, DualSense, got its name from its ultra-unique vibration feature. The Edge is a pro-style controller that improves on it by allowing players more options for tweaking their inputs, and as Sony describes it, it’s a “craft [their] A unique gaming experience tailored to [their] However, this enhanced customization doesn’t come cheap.

A typical PS5 controller costs around $70, but the new DualSense Edge comes with a few accessories for $200. Besides the controller itself, the box contains a carrying case with a pass-through window for charging, a USB-C cable, a connector housing to secure it to the controller, two separate options for the back paddle, and two for analog. Contains options. stick replacement.

The DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers are very similar at first glance. The controllers weigh about the same too, with the DualSense weighing in at around 281 grams, while the Edge is slightly heavier at around 325 grams.

Edge features a textured grip on the handle to help the controller stay in your hand. Also, the trigger button has grooves to help keep your finger in place. Texture and grooves aside, the controller feels pretty much the same once the rear buttons are removed. His original DualSense battery life is known to be very short, around 7-10 hours. I was disappointed to report that my Edge saved another 5-7 hours from my quick test. The included USB-C is pretty long, so luckily I was able to play games while the controller was charging.

MORE BUTTONS, MORE OPTIONS

The Pro Controller gives players more options for how buttons and triggers register input. When you connect your controller to your PS5 for the first time, the welcome screen presents you with a variety of customization options from both a hardware and software perspective. On the hardware side, players can attach a half dome (round and short) or lever (thin and long) back paddle to the device. These paddles sit near where the player’s middle or ring finger rests and can be mapped to other inputs on the DualSense Edge. Fans of first-person shooters can use these to aim while jumping or ducking by keeping their right thumb on the right analog stick (inputs are is populated on the X or O face button). Both paddles are comfortable to use, but I prefer the Half Dome option.

These back paddles are also a great accessibility feature. Players with limited range of motion for the controller’s primary fingers (thumb or index finger) can swap one of these inputs to the back of the controller for easier button presses. can.

The next big hardware tweak is the trigger button on the top of the controller. Next to each trigger is a mechanical switch that adjusts how far the L2/R2 button can be pressed before registering a full push.The player has three ranges of motion to choose from. Fans of twitch-based games often prefer shorter distances so they can press faster and more often. For example, being able to shoot guns faster gives Call of Duty players an advantage. Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controller has similar options for triggers and paddles.

Software customization

Customization options are set in the PS5 accessory settings screen. The intensity and deadzone customization options are the most exciting. These menus allow you to adjust the input curve speed of the controller’s analog inputs. For example, if you want to physically use the full range of a trigger button, but want your controller to register that input more quickly, you can tweak it at a surprisingly fine level. This also applies to analog stick movements. Additionally, you can adjust the deadzone (the middle part of the stick where the controller doesn’t see your input) to be wider.

All of these software options can be saved in your user profile. The DualSense Edge has his two Fn (function) buttons below the analog sticks. Hold either one and press any face button to toggle between the four assigned profiles. It seems a missed opportunity that both of these buttons do the same thing when pressed down and lack the ability to map different commands to each. It was very useful when jumping between games.

The DualSense Edge fills a missing hole in PlayStation’s portfolio. The controller feels good and offers a new and more personal way for players to connect with the game, but its high price means it only makes sense for the truly enthusiastic.

This review is ongoing and will be updated later this week with additional impressions and videos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/gaming/hands-on-sonys-dualsense-edge-controller-for-playstation-5/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos